By Danny Tan / 7 February 2022 10:19 am / 8 comments

The Nissan Leaf electric car is now priced at RM145k. This is nearly RM44k lower than the EV’s July 2019 launch price of RM188,888 on-the-road without insurance, and it comes after the government announced full exemption of import and excise duties in Budget 2022.

UPDATE: GoCar has clarified that they do not sell brand new Nissan Leaf units, and the RM145k cars refer to pre-loved units from their fleet, of which limited units are available. Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is the official retailer for the Leaf.

We know this from GoCar, which has a GoEV car sharing programme in Malaysia featuring the Leaf. The electric car that hit the market way before EVs were a thing is available for outright purchase from RM145k, or via subscription from RM2,300 a month. According to the flyer below, the cars for sale aren’t ex-rental units but brand new unregistered ones.

GoCar’s main business is car subscription, and if you choose to go that route with Leaf “ownership”, you have a choice of one, two or three years – the RM2.3k monthly price is for the longest contract and shorter ones will cost more, naturally. One needs to fork out a refundable security of two months and advanced rental of one month when signing up.

Included in the package are periodic maintenance and servicing, insurance, road tax, a telematic device and a 7kW wallbox charger. The Tan Chong Group-owned company also includes wear and tear parts such as tyres, brake pads, wipers, 12V battery and more. Note that the subscription plan comes with a mileage cap of 20,000 km per year (works out to 1,666 km per month) and excess mileage is charged RM2.30 per km. Renting is good way to try out the EV life without committing to a big purchase.

As it was at launch, the CBU Japan imported EV comes with a three-year/100,000 km warranty and three-year/60,000 km free service maintenance. The EV’s lithium-ion battery gets a separate eight-year/160,000 km warranty.

At RM145k, the Leaf will undercut the Hyundai Kona Electric, which tax-free pricing is from RM149,888 to RM199,888. The Nissan has a 40 kWh battery and a claimed 311 km NEDC range per full charge, while the base Kona Electric e-Lite has a 39.2 kWh battery that’s good for 305 km on the stricter WLTP cycle, so they’re in the same ballpark. The Hyundai has Type 2 AC and CCS2 DC ports while the Leaf’s nose hides a Type 1 AC and CHAdeMO port for DC charging.

