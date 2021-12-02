In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 December 2021 6:00 pm / 0 comments

Mobility solutions provider GoCar Malaysia has introduced GoEV, a programme which expands electrification to its sharing and subscription service portfolio. Under the pilot phase of the programme, 25 units of the fully-electric second-gen Nissan Leaf are currently available for short-term use and long-term lease within the Klang Valley.

The Leaf EVs can presently be accessed via three EV car sharing zones that are up and running at strategic locations, and these are GoCar Malaysia’s Petaling Jaya office as well as MyTown Cheras and Avenue K in KL. The company said it is targeting to expand its GoEV zones to 10 by the end of this year, all within the Klang Valley.

Open to all drivers aged 18 years old and above, users only need to sign up as a GoCar member to select their preferred GoEV Share or GoEV Subs plans. Via the GoCar mobile app, users will be able to check on vehicle availability, place their bookings for sharing or subscription, make the necessary payments, as well as lock and unlock the car. No pre-booking is needed, although a refundable security deposit is needed for the subscription plan.

The sharing option is currently available only for round-trips (pick-up and return at the same zone) and short-term use, which is calculated by the hour or by the day. Rates start from RM24.90 per hour, or RM249 per day. These naturally become lower with longer tenures – for example, at 30 days and above, the rate is RM106 per day.

Those looking to experience the workings of an EV over the long term can opt for subscription, with a 24-month plan costing RM2,499 per month, and a 36-month subscription at RM2,299 per month. Rates are inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing and a wall box home charger.

Additionally, GoCar will also provide complimentary no-cost use of ChargEV cards for each vehicle, offering users access to the almost 300 charging stations available nationwide under the ChargEV network nationwide.

Click to enlarge.

The company added that it will have charging stations at all its 10 GoEV zones, with more locations planned over the next 12 months – these will be free to use for all GoEV customers.

Presently, GoCar is in the midst of transforming its PJ office into a hub, and this is expected to be ready by the middle of next year. Here, the charging infrastructure – which will include a DCFC unit on the premises – will be open to everyone with an EV, not just its users.

The company says it is aiming to play its part in supporting Malaysia’s transition to electric mobility and zero carbon emissions with its GoEV programme.

“Malaysia still has a long way to go to catch up on EV adoption and infrastructure. However, we believe that through car sharing and subscription, we can help encourage mass adoption. We are excited to be bringing affordable EV access to the general public,” said GoCar Malaysia CEO Wong Hoe Mun.

In terms of fleet expansion, Wong said that the company has plans to scale it up to around 100 units within the next 12 months, but added that this deployment – as well as the speed of that introduction – will depend on the response to the programme in the initial phase. This will also determine expansion of operations beyond the Klang Valley.

In conjunction with the launch of GoEV, GoCar is offering 25% off on all GoEV Share round-trips for bookings before January 31, 2022, via the promo code “TRYGOEV.”