2024 Nissan X-Trail facelift revealed – US-market Rogue SUV first Nissan to come with Google built-in

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / October 17 2023 1:01 pm

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail facelift has been revealed, in the form of the 2024 Nissan Rogue for the North American market. This generation first surfaced in June 2020, and slightly more than three years later, a midlife refresh is due.

The two tiers of front lights remain, but there’s a new version of Nissan’s V-motion grille – it was just a bowl with black insides, but there are now horizontal chrome slats and the new Nissan logo. It looks more elaborate, more 3D. There are new front and rear bumpers too, while the exterior badges are now satin-finished.

The top-spec Rogue Platinum you see here comes with gloss black fenders, lower exterior and front fascia trim pieces; plus a new 19-inch wheel design. The Rogue SV (range is S, SV, SL, Platinum) features a new 18-inch alloy design. Teh new list of colours include Everest White Pearl, Deep Ocean Blue Pearl, Baja Storm and several two-tone combos.

Inside, there are new colours and textures for the door panels, seats, centre console and passenger-side dashboard trim. The SL spec gains a wireless charger, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Platinum gets a new Chestnut brown leather upholstery option.

Kit-wise, the main event is the new and class-exclusive Google built-in for the SL and Platinum. Using a 12.3-inch HD colour touchscreen, the new infotainment system seamlessly integrates popular Google apps including Google Assistant and Google Maps right into the Rogue’s dashboard – no plugging-in of phones or pairing needed.

This also allows for seamless use of existing Google account information: for instance, addresses or points-of-interest saved on the Google Maps website or app can easily be selected in Rogue’s touchscreen. iPhone users aren’t neglected – they can still use Apple CarPlay (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum), while Android users can also elect to use Android Auto (wireless on SL/Platinum). S and SV trim levels make do with an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

Aside from Google built-in, the top two trim levels also get Amazon Alexa built-in, Hybrid Radio (data supplements standard FM radio signals so drivers can continue listening to stations outside its signal area, or in areas with poor reception such as underground; also displays song lyrics and album art), and SiriusXM with 360L.

For 2024, NissanConnect Services includes a three-year trial, up from the previous six-month trial. The telematics feature is standard on SV onwards, and works with the MyNissan smartphone app, which has been enhanced with climate and heated seat/steering functions. Also, the Rogue is the first Nissan in the US to exclusively feature USB Type-C ports.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on all grades. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. The SV adds on ProPILOT Assist, combining Intelligent Cruise Control with Steering Assist. The system is capable of stop and go.

The SL and Platinum feature ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link, which uses data from the navigation to proactively adjust the SUV’s speed ahead of freeway interchanges and curves.

No change under the hood, with the continuation of the standard 1.5-litre Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine paired with an Xtronic CVT gearbox. The VC-Turbo engine continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimise power or efficiency. The engine is rated for 201 hp and 305 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive in each trim level.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue will hit US dealerships in early 2024. Pricing will be announced at a later date. What do you think of this new look for the X-Trail? Should this generation take over the baton from our super long-serving T32 X-Trail?

GALLERY: 2024 Nissan X-Trail facelift, US market

