16 June 2020

Here it is, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail, which is also known as the Rogue in the United States. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the new X-Trail rides on an updated CMF-C/D platform and brings with it an all-new design as well as a wide list of standard equipment.

The new look of the X-Trail isn’t overly aggressive, but it is certainly a lot more athletic and bolder when compared to its predecessor. From the front, the SUV’s standout feature are its split headlamps, with a slim upper cluster and an expanded illumination area just below it – the latter ties in with the air guides at the corners of the bumper.

The dual-tier lighting setup flanks an even larger V-motion grille, which gets an active shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment and manage aerodynamics. Managing air flow is an important aspect of the X-Trail’s design, as there are also underbody covers to reduce drag under the body and an “air curtain” to precisely direct air flow from the front to the sides.

The upright face is matched by a more horizontal bonnet, and the A-pillars are shaped to promote more interior space that we’ll talk about later on. Nissan says the new body’s length is 38 mm less and five mm shorter than before, but the wheelbase remains the same at 2,705 mm.

Along the sides, we find pronounced haunches that are marked out by character lines above the wheel arches, which are now squared-off and emphasised by plastic surrounds. Like the previous X-Trail, the new one carries over the distinctive kinked C-pillars that is matched with a more upright rear window, and there’s also a two-tone paintjob to give the SUV the coveted “floating roof” look.

Moving towards the rear, we find sleeker, wraparound taillights that meet with the base of the window, along with a more rugged-looking tailgate that is devoid of any chrome trim. Nissan says it is aiming for an “adventure-ready exterior,” so the large skid plate in the lower apron fits in well here.

The overhauled interior sees a new dashboard layout that places a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the centrepiece, just above the central air vents and HVAC controls. That’s not the only display inside the cabin, as the driver now has access to a 10.8-inch head-up display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display (a 7-inch unit is used for lower trims).

Nissan also made the centre console to have cleaner and more ergonomic layout, with a stubby gear lever, drive mode selector, cupholders and an electronic parking brake occupying the space. The curiously placed seat heating controls have also been moved to a more natural position, so the section behind the round dial can be made into a split-folding storage area.

As the X-Trail is a popular choice among families, Nissan also focused on making the SUV as practical as possible. The cargo area spans 1,158 mm across and there are removable covers that hide additional storage cubbies, while the use of shift-by-wire technology allows for more storage area under the centre console.

That’s not all, as there are also pull-up sunshades to minimise the amount of sunlight entering the cabin, a wireless smartphone charger, triple-zone climate control, front and rear Nasa-inspired Zero Gravity seats as well as doors that open to nearly 90 degrees for easier ingress and egress. Owners will also enjoy the remote engine start function with pre-entry climate and keyless entry on all four doors.

Safety concerns are also met with Nissan’s ProPILOT suite of systems, which is standard on all trims (S, SV and SL and a new Platinum). The suite consists of adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with steering correction, a longer stop-and-go highway hold time of 30 seconds (previously three seconds), an around-view monitor, rear cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking and a blind spot monitor.

Less exciting is the X-Trail’s powertrain, which uses the familiar QR25DE 2.5 litre four-cylinder, now making 181 hp (+11 hp) and 245 Nm of torque (+8 Nm). The mill is paired with a CVT and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A hybrid option should be added to the mix in the future, just as it has with the previous-generation model.

Sales of the X-Trail (or Rogue to be more appropriate) will start in the United States in the fall this year, and other markets should be receiving the model in due time. Just when (and if) the SUV will arrive in Malaysia remains a mystery, but are you excited to welcome it?