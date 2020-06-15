In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 15 June 2020 12:28 pm / 7 comments

Not long now before the all new Nissan X-Trail makes its debut, the fourth generation of the ubiquitous SUV set to be revealed tonight. Before that happens, Nissan has released a teaser of the car, confirming what we already knew about its design.

The car shown here is as per the April leaks, showcasing a much more exuberant design. The most radical design cue is the dual-layer headlight arrangement clearly lifted from the smaller Juke, with thin stripes at the top for the daytime running lights and the main lamp units at the bottom. The V-motion grille is also much larger than it was before, now framed by an additional chrome pinstripe to further emphasise its size.

Further back, you can see the blacked out A-pillars that lend the car a wraparound windscreen design and a “floating roof” look, and this example also sports a black roof. The wing mirrors are also now mounted on stalks on the door panels, while black and chrome side sill inserts and prominent rear fender bulges also feature. And despite what this teaser shows, the real thing will have visible door handles.

The leaked images have also showcased the interior of the X-Trail. There’s a two-tone dashboard design with a business-like centre console, a freestanding touchscreen, a wide transmission tunnel and a stubby gearlever that together give the car an almost GT-R-like vibe. The seats feature an interesting quilted pattern.

Expect the X-Trail to feature uprated versions of the carryover 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre four-cylinder engines, along with turbocharged petrol and diesel options for Europe. The hybrid model is also expected to be retained for certain markets, and further electrified variants are possible down the line.

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan X-Trail leaks