In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2022 1:03 pm / 9 comments

The 11th-generation Honda Accord has been unveiled, and the latest D-segment sedan from the Japanese manufacturer in six trim variants across two powertrain options; a 1.5 litre turbo petrol and a 2.0 litre hybrid.

The internal combustion 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine in the 2023 Accord produces 192 hp at 6,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque 1,750 rpm to 5,000 rpm, while the hybrid features a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine that is rated to produce 204 hp and 335 Nm of torque.

For the 1.5L turbo, drive is sent to the front wheels via a CVT that has been revised for reduced noise, along with drivability and performance enhancements that include Step-Shift programming to mimic gear changes at full throttle, such as with a conventional stepped ratio transmission.

Meanwhile, the 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle petrol-electric powertrain in the Accord Hybrid gets direct fuel injection, now featuring two electric motors side-by-side where the new configuration allows for a larger drive motor with increased torque output, which is now up 20 Nm from before, says Honda.

For the US market, the 1.5L Turbo is offered in LX and EX trim variants, while the Hybrid gets Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring trim variants.

The LX, EX and EX-L trim levels get a black grille mesh, body-coloured side mirror covers, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 225/50 tyres, while the Sport and Sport-L trim variants get sportier looks with side mirrors covers, rear spoiler and larger, 19-inch alloy wheels (in 235/40 tyres) in black; the Sport-L adds to these a black rear diffuser.

In terms of dimensions, the 2023 Accord measures 4,971 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2,830 mm, 1,450 mm tall, 1,862 mm wide and with front and rear track widths of 1,615 mm and 1,590 mm respectively. This makes the new car 91 mm longer longer than its 10th-generation predecessor while wheelbase and height is unchanged, and the new car is 2 mm wider than before.

Inside, Honda claims class-leading passenger space with 2,993 litres of space including 1,036 mm of rear legroom, while the luggage compartment holds 473 litres. Attention was paid particularly to the operation of switchgear and controls to yield a premium feel, says Honda. The gearlever knob has been angled towards the driver by five degrees, which is to allow cup holders to be positioned alongside and still hold large-sized cups, according to the carmaker.

Interior comfort has been further augmented with new Body Stabilising seats, which has a new-generation seat frame to firmly hold the occupant’s body in order to reduce fatigue on longer drives.

Hybrid versions of the Accord get a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, which makes it the largest ever to be installed in a Honda, according to the carmaker. This will be in the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring variants which get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the top Touring variant additionally gets a 15-watt Qi wireless smartphone charging pad.

The Touring variant also gets the first Honda implementation of Google features built-in, and so includes Google Assistant, Google Maps and more, through the Google Play store for the available applications. Also on for the top Touring variant are a six-inch head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Meanwhile, the LX and EX are kitted with a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with physical volume and tuning knobs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and two illuminated 3.0-ampere USB-C ports on the LX, EX and Sport variants. Touring and EX-L variants additionally get two illuminated 3.0A USB-C charging ports for the rear passengers as well.

On the safety front, the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance technologies has been updated, and new for the 2023 Accord is Traffic Jam Assist, an Accord first. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have been updated for more natural responses, while Traffic Sign Recognition is standard across the range and Low-Speed Braking Control is available on the Touring variant.

The 2023 Honda Accord for the United States continues to be built at the carmaker’s Marysville, Ohio plant, where the Accord has been manufactured for 40 years as of November. The Hybrid variant of the Accord is expected to account for 50% of the model’s sales, says Honda.