20 February 2023

Honda America has released a few detailed walk-around videos on the 2023 Honda Accord, taking us through what to expect from the next generation Accord when it eventually reaches this part of the world.

We say eventually because the Malaysian market Honda Accord, together with other right hand drive countries like Australia, Japan and the rest of Southeast Asia runs on a separate model lifecycle to that of the US market Accord. The Malaysian debut of the 10th-generation Accord came several years after that of the one for the US market, and so the same is expected for the 11th-generation car.

The current Accord for Malaysia was launched in February 2020 in our market in locally assembled at Honda Malaysia’s plant in Pegoh, Melaka in two variants, both with the 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This produces 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 5,000 rpm, sending drive to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

In the United States, the Accord additionally gets a 252 hp/370 Nm 2.0 litre petrol engine paired with a 10-speed automatic, along with a Hybrid variant featuring the carmaker’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) two-motor hybrid system, which combines a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with electric drive for a combined 212 hp and 315 Nm.









