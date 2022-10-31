In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 31 October 2022 7:17 pm / 3 comments

10th-generation Honda Accord in Malaysia

The current, 10th-generation Honda Accord will continue to be on sale in Australia as the Japanese manufacturer’s D-segment sedan model for the country – as well as for Japan and Southeast Asia, according to Car Expert.

This is because the Accord for these markets, including the one for Malaysia, operates on “a separate model lifecycle” to that of the Accord that is sold in the United States, which is soon to be succeeded by the next, 11th-generation Accord. The Malaysian debut of the 10th-generation Accord came several years after that of the one for the US market, and so the same is expected for the 11th-generation car.

“[The] Accord remains an important global nameplate for Honda, with a very loyal and valued customer base here in Australia, but it is too early for us to confirm any details about plans for the next-generation model. The current model will continue in Australia for some time yet and it continues to perform strongly as a supporting model in the line-up,” a Honda Australia spokesperson told Car Expert.

The 11-generation Accord will first be launched for the US market; others including Southeast Asia will carry on with the 10th-generation car for some time

This should mean that Honda’s D-segment sedan for our market will carry on in its current, 10th generation after the 11th-generation model has been launched in North America.

The current Accord for Malaysia was launched in February 2020 in our market in locally assembled at Honda Malaysia’s plant in Pegoh, Melaka in two variants, both with the 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This produces 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 5,000 rpm, sending drive to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

In the United States, the Accord additionally gets a 252 hp/370 Nm 2.0 litre petrol engine paired with a 10-speed automatic, along with a Hybrid variant featuring the carmaker’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) two-motor hybrid system, which combines a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with electric drive for a combined 212 hp and 315 Nm.

GALLERY: 10th-generation Honda Accord in Malaysia