In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 October 2022 10:08 pm / 0 comments

Honda has released the first official teasers of the 11th-generation Accord, which will make its full debut in November. Replacing the 10th-generation model that has been around since 2017 – a facelift was introduced in 2020 – the upcoming Accord will boast the largest touchscreen ever fitted to a Honda at 12.3 inches.

Details are scarce but the Japanese carmaker says the touchscreen will be linked to a new infotainment system that integrates Google services. We’ve known about this for a while, as last September, the company confirmed that it will use the tech giant’s Android Automotive OS in its cars. Expect functions Google Assistant, Google Maps and in-vehicle apps to be available to users, much like what Volvo does with its cars.

Of course, the main draw of the teasers is what the Accord will look like, and Honda was gracious enough to provide images of the D-segment sedan’s front and rear ends. Starting with the new face, the design matches what was seen in prior patent images, with a hexagonal-shaped grille (looks Acura-esque, don’t you think?) replacing the thick Solid Wing chrome bar and slats found on the outgoing model.

You’ll also notice the grille gets a triangle-themed insert and is flanked by slim recessed headlamps, the latter featuring LED daytime running light strips. Further down, there is a wide lower intake, and while the bottom edges of the bumper are shrouded in darkness, the aforementioned patent images suggest there won’t be faux intakes in those areas.

As for the rear, the two-piece, full-width taillights sport in-vogue light bars that terminate at the Honda logo on the boot lid, and just like at the front, the rear lower apron is kept simple. Referring to the patent images once more, the new Accord will maintain its predecessor’s fastback shape.

Inside, aside from the large touchscreen, we can see a digital instrument cluster as well as a conventional volume dial. Judging by what’s displayed on the screen, Honda appears to have separated the climate controls from the infotainment system.

Other details the teasers provide include the return of the Touring variant, which can be had with a hybrid powertrain. These things aren’t new as the current Accord can be ordered with those specifications. What’s unknown is if the hybrid powertrain has been improved; the current setup consists of a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder, E-CVT and an electric motor that produces a total system output of 212 hp and 315 Nm.

We’ll only know more information when Honda reveals the next-generation Accord next month, but for now, what do you think of the overhauled styling? Is it better looking than the 10th-generation model it replaces? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

2023 Honda Accord patent images