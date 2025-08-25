2025 Honda Accord updated in Thailand – LaneWatch replaced with BSI; hybrid only; priced from RM192k

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / August 25 2025 5:19 pm

While we didn’t get the 11th-generation Honda Accord here in Malaysia, Thailand welcomed the redesigned D-segment sedan in October 2023. Nearly two years after that launch, the Accord has been updated with new technologies and continues to be offered as a hybrid-only model.

Pricing starts at 1.479 million baht (about RM192k) for the base e:HEV E variant, rising up to 1.599 million baht (RM207k) for the mid-range e:HEV EL and 1.729 million baht (RM224k) for the range-topping e:HEV RS. According to Headlightmag, these prices are 70,000 baht (RM9k) less than before.

The hybrid powertrain is based around an E20-compliant 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle. Alone, the engine serves up 147 PS (145 hp or 108 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The engine primarily works with another electric motor to generate electricity for a lithium-ion battery, which is used to power another electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 335 Nm driving the front wheels.

At higher speeds where it is more efficient, the engine can clutch into the E-CVT to directly drive the wheels, with the total system output then being 207 PS. This is unchanged from before, as are the six available drive modes: Econ, Normal, Sport, Individual, EV and Charge.

The big change for the Accord is the adoption of Blind Spot Information (BSI), which replaces the love-it-or-hate-it LaneWatch camera that originally came with the sedan when it first launched. As with most blind spot monitoring systems, there are indicators on the side mirrors to inform drivers of other vehicles in the Accord’s blind spots. Another new piece of tech added is Cross Traffic Monitor, which is Honda’s marketing term for rear cross traffic alert – both systems are standard across the range.

In addition to the new driver assistance features, the Accord’s other updates are mostly aesthetic. Various parts of the exterior such as the lower portion of the car as well as the sides of the grille frame are now in body colour, while the headlamps come with black base and clear lens. For e:HEV RS cars, the air intake frames at the corners of the front bumper are now black, and the e:HEV E gets new 17-inch wheels in black instead of silver.

As for standard equipment, the E gets LED headlamps, LED taillights, keyless entry and start (with remote start), powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, sunshades for the rear windows, a wireless charging pad, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Google built-in infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, eight airbags, Honda Connect telematics and Honda Sensing (lane departure warning and keep, AEB, ACC)

The EL adds on 18-inch wheels, seven-colour ambient lighting, Plasmacluster air purification, front and rear distance sensors (four on each end), a “boss switch” for the front passenger seat, a multi-view camera system and an 11.5-inch head-up display. Stepping up to the RS adds adaptive driving beam headlamps, cornering lights, a panoramic glass roof, sequential turn signals, exterior door handle lighting, a smart key card, a rear spoiler, RS symbols, glossy black side mirrors and cabin active noise cancellation.

Buyers have four colours to choose from, namely Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl, the latter two being cost options for 14,000 and 10,000 baht (RM1.8k and RM1.3k) respectively.

