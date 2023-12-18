2024 Honda CR-V – why Malaysia still gets LaneWatch instead of blind spot monitor like in other markets?

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V was launched in Malaysia recently and continues to feature the carmaker’s LaneWatch side camera system. This is different from the United States, where the SUV comes with the Blind Spot Information System (BSI), essentially Honda’s marketing name for a blind spot monitoring system.
So, why does the US-spec CR-V get BSI but the Malaysian-spec CR-V keep to LaneWatch? That was a question posed to Eisuke Sato, large project leader (LPL) of the all-new CR-V during a recent group media interview prior to the SUV’s launch.
“In other regions, we do apply BSI. However, specifically for [this] region and in Malaysia, we consider how motorbikes are often driven and in that kind of driving [environment], we believe that LaneWatch is more effective,” replied Sato.
“Because LaneWatch can actually visualise where and how many motorbikes are actually passing by, it provides the driver with a more certain situation of the bikes,” he added. We should point out that Malaysia isn’t the only country in this region to get the CR-V with LaneWatch, as it’s the same case in both Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei as well as Indonesia.
In a follow-up question, Sato was asked if LaneWatch is the way to go here, why doesn’t Honda use a higher definition camera so the driver is provided with a clearer video feed to spot vehicles shown in the LaneWatch system, particularly during more trying conditions.
“There are competitors who apply higher definition cameras. However, we did verify and confirm that the current spec provided for the new CR-V is sufficient to capture the presence of motorbikes. We do understand that in dark situations, especially at night and when it’s raining, it can be a little difficult to see, so we will monitor the situation and consider whether we upgrade for the next models,” he replied.
Comments
Just admit that u want to maximise your profit by offering this to markets where consumerism is not high. The resolutions is not poor, it’s pathetically unacceptable!
Some questions that Paul Tan journalists can ask Sato next time:
1. Why only one side? What about the right hand side (driver side)?
2. Isn’t it dangerous to use LaneWatch when it’s dark or raining when raindrops are covering up the LaneWatch camera? Looks like they’re aware of this yet they pushed ahead with the outdated tech.
3. Is there no way BSM/BSI can be tweaked to suit regional needs with motorcycles? Anecdotally I see other vehicles’ BSM LEDs light up when motorbikes are in their blind spot, so they likely work, but what exactly are the perceived challenges that Honda UNIQUELY identified that other OEMs like Toyota didn’t?
In short, I think it’s a load of bull since other OEMs are providing BSM but only Honda is stubbornly sticking to LaneWatch for ASEAN.
honda should one up.
since lane watch is so good for us – give us both left and right + give BSI to cover rainy day. then we will all say good job.
Regarding why no camera on right… Ask yourself, when you’re turning right, do you look to right or look to left at your screen..
Is drb hicom really this stupid? Who are they to decice what Malaysians actually need?
lolz, he is too opticmistic that Malaysia/Asean motorbike only ride from the left side car :)
Ooo… the Japanese still looked down on us Asean by giving that nonsense excuses…
” so we will monitor the situation and consider whether we upgrade for the next models,” he replied..
wait for next model lah..
Then next model also same same…
If you have to depend on lane watch or blind spot monitor to avoid collisions during lane changes, please stop driving.
Side and rear view mirrors are more than sufficient.
No one is saying it’s 100% essential but they’re a backup plan in case you’re, y’know… HUMAN, and make mistakes in your judgement while driving.
Yes, you can drive without BSM, but at least the small LED in your side mirror tells you something is there without you needing to turn your head around, however briefly.
Totally talking bullshxx and just admit that the profit margin is not enough to cover his rocket high salary. Why not just add in both the Lane watch & BSI. I find it really annoying and distracting when you just want to turn left while looking at the waze (of course with your head turn and looking at the side mirror) and the camera keep activate.
To answer honestly is u are the same old guy 20 years ago since then till today u have not change so why should I
all the china carmakers already offer blind spot monitor + side view camera (aka lanewatch with high definition on BOTH Sides)
A bunch of BS, they clearing old stock, that’s why. I wanna see how he spin it once they change to blind spot monitoring.
Just give both system la..
I hate LaneWatch ! Always conflict with android auto when take corner ! No more honda until they change to BSI.
What a stupid explanation from this Sato
Blindspot monitor works continuesly and I believe for both sides of the car
Where lane watch in Malaysia only shows the left side of the car and only when you put signal to the left or press the button to on the camera
Honda is saving cost on safety features that is not good
If Chinese automakers can give a better option, no excuse for Honda and Japanese automakers. Bs