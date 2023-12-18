2024 Honda CR-V – why Malaysia still gets LaneWatch instead of blind spot monitor like in other markets?

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

2024 Honda CR-V – why Malaysia still gets LaneWatch instead of blind spot monitor like in other markets?

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V was launched in Malaysia recently and continues to feature the carmaker’s LaneWatch side camera system. This is different from the United States, where the SUV comes with the Blind Spot Information System (BSI), essentially Honda’s marketing name for a blind spot monitoring system.

So, why does the US-spec CR-V get BSI but the Malaysian-spec CR-V keep to LaneWatch? That was a question posed to Eisuke Sato, large project leader (LPL) of the all-new CR-V during a recent group media interview prior to the SUV’s launch.

“In other regions, we do apply BSI. However, specifically for [this] region and in Malaysia, we consider how motorbikes are often driven and in that kind of driving [environment], we believe that LaneWatch is more effective,” replied Sato.

“Because LaneWatch can actually visualise where and how many motorbikes are actually passing by, it provides the driver with a more certain situation of the bikes,” he added. We should point out that Malaysia isn’t the only country in this region to get the CR-V with LaneWatch, as it’s the same case in both Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei as well as Indonesia.

In a follow-up question, Sato was asked if LaneWatch is the way to go here, why doesn’t Honda use a higher definition camera so the driver is provided with a clearer video feed to spot vehicles shown in the LaneWatch system, particularly during more trying conditions.

“There are competitors who apply higher definition cameras. However, we did verify and confirm that the current spec provided for the new CR-V is sufficient to capture the presence of motorbikes. We do understand that in dark situations, especially at night and when it’s raining, it can be a little difficult to see, so we will monitor the situation and consider whether we upgrade for the next models,” he replied.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Honda WR-V 2023
Honda City 2023
Honda City Hatchback 2023
Honda Civic 2023
Honda Civic Type R 2023
Honda Accord 2023
Honda HR-V 2023
Honda CR-V 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • wth on Dec 18, 2023 at 11:52 am

    Just admit that u want to maximise your profit by offering this to markets where consumerism is not high. The resolutions is not poor, it’s pathetically unacceptable!

    Well-loved. Like or Dislike: Thumb up 88 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Thed on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    Some questions that Paul Tan journalists can ask Sato next time:

    1. Why only one side? What about the right hand side (driver side)?

    2. Isn’t it dangerous to use LaneWatch when it’s dark or raining when raindrops are covering up the LaneWatch camera? Looks like they’re aware of this yet they pushed ahead with the outdated tech.

    3. Is there no way BSM/BSI can be tweaked to suit regional needs with motorcycles? Anecdotally I see other vehicles’ BSM LEDs light up when motorbikes are in their blind spot, so they likely work, but what exactly are the perceived challenges that Honda UNIQUELY identified that other OEMs like Toyota didn’t?

    In short, I think it’s a load of bull since other OEMs are providing BSM but only Honda is stubbornly sticking to LaneWatch for ASEAN.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 44 Thumb down 5
    Reply
    • lithium on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      honda should one up.
      since lane watch is so good for us – give us both left and right + give BSI to cover rainy day. then we will all say good job.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 19 Thumb down 1
      Reply
    • Duh on Dec 18, 2023 at 2:02 pm

      Regarding why no camera on right… Ask yourself, when you’re turning right, do you look to right or look to left at your screen..

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 11
      Reply
  • Peppa on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    Is drb hicom really this stupid? Who are they to decice what Malaysians actually need?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 4
    Reply
  • HAHA on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    lolz, he is too opticmistic that Malaysia/Asean motorbike only ride from the left side car :)

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 33 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • AkooIm on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Ooo… the Japanese still looked down on us Asean by giving that nonsense excuses…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 25 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • komarad on Dec 18, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    ” so we will monitor the situation and consider whether we upgrade for the next models,” he replied..

    wait for next model lah..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 15 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Squid on Dec 18, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    If you have to depend on lane watch or blind spot monitor to avoid collisions during lane changes, please stop driving.

    Side and rear view mirrors are more than sufficient.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 11 Thumb down 21
    Reply
    • Thed on Dec 18, 2023 at 4:38 pm

      No one is saying it’s 100% essential but they’re a backup plan in case you’re, y’know… HUMAN, and make mistakes in your judgement while driving.

      Yes, you can drive without BSM, but at least the small LED in your side mirror tells you something is there without you needing to turn your head around, however briefly.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Sato love LaneWatch on Dec 18, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    Totally talking bullshxx and just admit that the profit margin is not enough to cover his rocket high salary. Why not just add in both the Lane watch & BSI. I find it really annoying and distracting when you just want to turn left while looking at the waze (of course with your head turn and looking at the side mirror) and the camera keep activate.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bangkok on Dec 18, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    To answer honestly is u are the same old guy 20 years ago since then till today u have not change so why should I

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on Dec 18, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    all the china carmakers already offer blind spot monitor + side view camera (aka lanewatch with high definition on BOTH Sides)

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Mr Fakta on Dec 18, 2023 at 3:36 pm

    A bunch of BS, they clearing old stock, that’s why. I wanna see how he spin it once they change to blind spot monitoring.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Lai on Dec 18, 2023 at 5:00 pm

    Just give both system la..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ad on Dec 18, 2023 at 7:35 pm

    I hate LaneWatch ! Always conflict with android auto when take corner ! No more honda until they change to BSI.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Willi on Dec 18, 2023 at 8:19 pm

    What a stupid explanation from this Sato
    Blindspot monitor works continuesly and I believe for both sides of the car
    Where lane watch in Malaysia only shows the left side of the car and only when you put signal to the left or press the button to on the camera
    Honda is saving cost on safety features that is not good

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • David on Dec 18, 2023 at 9:45 pm

    If Chinese automakers can give a better option, no excuse for Honda and Japanese automakers. Bs

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 