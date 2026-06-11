2026 Xpeng X9 at KLIMS – seven-seater MPV in 2WD, AWD variants, up to 615 km WLTP; RM281k-RM336k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / by Mick Chan / June 11 2026 5:28 pm

Fresh from its Malaysian market launch earlier this week, the Xpeng X9 facelift will be on public display at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, from June 12 to 21, 2026.

In Malaysia, three variants of the X9 facelift are available from the outset. The line-up starts with the X9 2WD Standard Range at RM281,073, joined by the X9 2WD Long Range at RM299,073, before topping out at the X9 AWD Performance at RM335,573; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.

All three variants are offered with optional home chargers; either a 7 kW AC charger (single-phase with installation) at RM4,300, or an 11 kW AC charger (three-phase with installation) at RM5,000.

2026 Xpeng X9 AWD Performance

The 2WD Standard Range gets a 94.8 KWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is rated for up to 537 km of range on the WLTP testing standard, while the 2WD Long Range and AWD Performance both receive a 110 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, for 615 km (WLTP) and 580 km (WLTP) respectively.

Fast charging via DC is significantly stepped up compared to the pre-facelift, with the updated model now from 537 kW for the 2WD Standard Range, while the 2WD Long Range and AWD Performance with the larger battery goes even higher with 542 kW DC charging; all variants therefore attain the 10-80% recharge in 12 minutes.

Both 2WD versions get a 346 PS/450 Nm single-motor setup driving the front wheels, with the Standard Range doing 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds; the Long Range is marginally quicker at 7.75 seconds. The dual-motor AWD Performance boasts of 537 PS and 640 Nm, propelling the MPV to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

2026 Xpeng X9 AWD Performance (row below, left); 2WD Standard Range (row below, right)

All variants of the X9 facelift in Malaysia from launch are of a seven-seat configuration, where the Standard Range and Long Range variants get 14-way power-adjustable second-row seats.

The second row in the AWD Performance gets upgraded to a more luxurious “Grand Sofa” specification, offering 18-way adjustment. Across all variants are two 50-watt air-cooled wireless device chargers, along with seat cushion and backrest ventilation and heating (three-speed adjustable).

The third row offers 60:40 split-folding, where the seats fold into the floor, and also offer electrically adjustable backrests and headrests, and two cupholders. Also included in the luggage compartment is a switch to raise or lower the vehicle on its suspension.

Interior displays feature a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display, a 17.3-inch central screen, a 21.4-inch roof-mounted passenger entertainment screen, a 21-inch head-up display, while device connectivity includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with five USB-C, one USB-A and two 12-volt power sockets. Audio is by a 27-speaker Xopera sound system.

For driving assistance systems, the XPilot Assist ADAS suite is comprised of the XP5 Turing AI chip with three millimetre-wave radar units, 12 ultrasonic radar sensors, and 12 cameras including fatigue monitoring cameras.

Assistance functions here include adaptive cruise control, lane centring control, adaptive turning cruise, intelligent speed limit assist, enhanced auto parking assist, auto exit parking assist, remote parking assist, remote vehicle summon, 360-degree camera view and transparent chassis view.

These are joined by forward distance monitoring, forward collision warning, AEB, traffic sign recognition, speed assistant system, driver state monitoring, blind spot detection, door open warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse car side warning, and narrow path assistance.

In Malaysia, the 2026 Xpeng X9 facelift is sold with a five-year, 120,000 km warranty and an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the battery pack and drive motors. Also included is a complimentary service package for five years or 100,000 km.

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