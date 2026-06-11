GWM Ora 5 HEV previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS 2026 – 1.5T hybrid ‘Good Cat SUV’, over 1,100 km WLTP

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 11 2026 2:44 pm

Always liked the looks of the Ora Good Cat but wished it was a bit bigger? GWM Malaysia has previewed the Ora 5 HEV at the ongoing Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026.

What it is, is a little SUV powered by GWM’s Hi2 hybrid system – ‘H’ for hybrid, ‘i’ for intelligent and ‘2’, GWM says, represents two benefits, namely efficiency and performance. You can also think of ‘2’ as referring to two-wheel drive (since GWM calls its four-wheel drive hybrids Hi4), because only the front wheels are powered on the Ora 5 HEV.

Let’s get the powertrain out of the way first – the Ora 5 HEV has a 1.5 litre turbo engine, a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with an integrated electric motor, a 1.09-kWh battery and a 223 PS/476 Nm combined output for a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, a 22.7-km per litre claimed fuel economy and a WLTP range of over 1,100 km.

At 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall, with a 2,720-mm wheelbase, the Ora 5 sits between the BYD Atto 3 and the Proton eMas 7 where size is concerned. It’s also 236 mm longer, 58 mm wider and 45 mm taller than the Good Cat, while having a 70-mm longer wheelbase.

There are MacPherson struts and ventilated discs up front; multi-links and solid discs out back. The 18-inch alloys are wrapped in 225/60 rubber.

Going by Thai specs, the car gets a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 14.6-inch touch-screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, app functionality, OTA updates, six speakers (nine on the range-topping Ultra), 50-watt wireless charging, a six-way powered driver’s seat (Ultra adds ventilation and three memory settings), a four-way manual front passenger seat (Ultra adds power adjustment and ventilation) and leather seats.

ADAS is standard, including AEB, ACC and various lane functions, but the Ultra adds lane change assist, blind spot detection, door open warning, emergency lane keeping, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, front cross traffic alert and front cross traffic braking.

The starting price in Thailand is 729k baht (RM90k) but since our Ora Good Cat Ultra and Ora Good Cat GT are already RM110k and RM120k respectively, how much are you willing to fork out for the Ora 5 HEV?

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