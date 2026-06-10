GWM Ora 5 HEV teased ahead of KLIMS 2026 debut

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 10 2026 3:51 pm

It’s official from the above teaser that you’ll be seeing the Ora 5 at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. The little SUV is available in Thailand as a hybrid (HEV) or an EV, but we were earlier informed that Malaysia will get the former first.

Measuring 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall, with a 2,720-mm wheelbase, the Ora 5 is bigger than a BYD Atto 3 but smaller than a Proton eMas 7. Going by Thai specs, the HEV has a 150 PS/240 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, a 190 PS/236 Nm front-mounted electric motor, a 1.09-kWh battery and a 223 PS/476 Nm combined output.

It’s also got a 55-litre tank, a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time and a claimed fuel consumption of 23.3 km per litre. There are MacPherson struts and ventilated discs up front; multi-links and solid discs out back. The 18-inch alloys are wrapped in 225/60 rubber.

Our northern neighbours get a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 14.6-inch touch-screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, app functionality, OTA updates, six speakers (nine on the range-topping Ultra), 50-watt wireless charging, a six-way powered driver’s seat (Ultra adds ventilation and three memory settings), a four-way manual front passenger seat (Ultra adds power adjustment and ventilation) and leather seats.

ADAS is standard, including AEB, ACC and various lane functions, but the Ultra adds lane change assist, blind spot detection, door open warning, emergency lane keeping, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, front cross traffic alert and front cross traffic braking.

The starting price in Thailand is 729k baht (RM90k) but since our Ora Good Cat Ultra and Ora Good Cat GT are already RM110k and RM120k respectively, how much would you be willing to fork out for the Ora 5 HEV?

GWM Ora 5 HEV at 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.