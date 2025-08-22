In BYD, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 22 2025 4:10 pm

As indicated earlier this week, the 2025 BYD Seal is now officially on sale in Malaysia, with Sime Darby Beyond Auto taking the wraps off the refreshed EV earlier this afternoon. The updated Seal takes over from the initial version, which made its local debut in February 2024.

As it was when it was introduced here last year, the updated 2025 Seal arrives in two guises, as an extended range Premium and an all-wheel drive Performance. While the base Dynamic version was introduced later that year, the variant has been dropped from the new Seal line up because customers have preferred the higher-spec models with the pre-update.

Pricing of the updated 2025 Seal variants are:

2025 BYD Seal Premium (Extended Range) – RM171,800

2025 BYD Seal Performance (AWD) – RM191,800

This makes the updated Seal RM8,000 cheaper than before – when it was launched, the Seal Premium was priced at RM179,800, while the Performance went for RM199,800.

The update doesn’t bring about many changes, with the exterior skin of the four-door coupe-styled sedan retaining all the visual features and lines as before. The local car differs from the China version, which comes with a roof-mounted Lidar sensor and red badging.

It does however bring about a new 19-inch wheel design, again with 235/45 profile rubbers. To complement the new rollers, the Performance gets coloured front brake calipers, with the stoppers finished in red.

Dimensions and associated elements, save a minor one, are likewise unchanged. The updated Seal, which continues to sit on the automaker’s e-platform 3.0, measures in at 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, with a 2,920 mm-long wheelbase. External elements include LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED tail lights as well as retractable door handles and a panoramic sunroof.

Kerb weight remains at 2,055 kg for the Premium and 2,185 kg for the Performance, as well as the 400 litres of boot space on offer, with the aforementioned minor change being that for the front storage compartment, the frunk volume being increased to 53 litres from the 50 litres available previously.

The only mechanical change with the 2025 Seal is a revision to the suspension on both variants, with the Performance moving up from its previous Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) system to an adaptive DiSus-C continuous damping control system, the latter similar in scope to the one found on the Denza D9. The Premium, meanwhile, now gets the FSD suspension as an upgrade.

Otherwise, it’s all par for the course. The electric powertrains have been carried over unchanged for the 2025 model year car. The Premium features a single-motor driving the rear wheels, with 308 hp (313 PS or 230 kW) and 360 Nm on tap.

The all-wheel drive Performance adds on a 215 hp (218 PS, or 160 kW) and 310 Nm front motor, and together with the 308 hp/360 Nm rear unit offers a total output of 523 hp (530 PS or 390 kW) and 670 Nm. Acceleration figures are also the same as before, with the single-motor Premium managing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds, while the dual-motor Performance does the same run in 3.8 seconds.

An 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery continues to provide the both Seal variants the necessary juice, and this provides the Premium with up to 570 km of WLTP-rated range (650 km on NEDC) and 520 km of WLTP-rated travel (580 km, NEDC) on the Performance.

No change in charging aspects, with the maximum DC rate continuing to be 150 kW. Although the company now lists a slightly faster time of 32 minutes to get the battery from a 30 to 80% state of charge (SoC). Previously, it took 37 minutes, but it is worth noting that the SoC rate quoted then was from 10 to 80%.

The maximum AC rate is also unchanged at 7 kW, and so going the AC Type 2 charging route will still take 15.2 hours to get the pack from a zero to 100% SoC. As it was, the Seal comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, and comes supplied with a V2L discharge adapter.

Inside, the update doesn’t alter anything visually, and so the cabin presentation is identical to that seen previously, save three new things, two of which are physical. These are an powered sunshade for the panoramic sunroof and a sunglasses holder. The third new bit is that a mobile phone Bluetooth key has been added alongside the existing NFC key card for access to the car.

Aside from that, everything is as from that seen on the earlier Seal, and these include leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen unit – with the usual switchable landscape/portrait orientation – and a 10.25 digital instrument panel as well as a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Elsewhere, you’ll find ventilated/heated driver/passenger powered seats (eight-way powered adjustable for driver, six-way powered for front passenger), dual-zone air-conditioning, a PM2.5 air filtration system, keyless entry/start and a head-up display.

There are also two wireless mobile device chargers, four USB ports (one Type-C and one Type-A at both front and rear) and fully wireless Apple CarPlay/wireless Android Auto connectivity (the Seal originally came with wired Apple CarPlay, but this was updated to wireless via an OTA update).

Safety and driver assistance kit includes nine airbags (front, front/rear side, front/rear side curtain and far-side driver) as well as the ADAS suite seen previously, with adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keeping assist, front/rear cross-traffic alert and brake as well as high beam assist and a high-resolution 360-degree camera in that kitbag.

2025 BYD Seal specification sheet and price list. Click to enlarge.

Finally, exterior colours, and again four are available for the 2025 Seal, with three of these carried over from before – Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Atlantis Grey, with Shark Grey the new shade, replacing Arctic Blue. This four-colour palette is identical to that for the Sealion 7.

As it was before, the 2025 BYD Seal comes with a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty and an eight-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty.

To mark the launch of the updated Seal, it was also announced that the first 300 customers of the car will enjoy a launch promotion package worth up to RM10,888, which includes a wall charger, service package and special launch rebate.

GALLERY: 2025 BYD Seal Premium

GALLERY: 2025 BYD Seal Performance

GALLERY: 2025 BYD Seal launch/studio images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.