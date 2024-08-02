2025 BYD Seal – adds on roof-mounted lidar sensor, new exterior colour, China market debut on August 8

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By /

2025 BYD Seal – adds on roof-mounted lidar sensor, new exterior colour, China market debut on August 8

Over in China, BYD has announced that it has updated its Seal electric sedan for 2025, with the refresh set to make its market debut on August 8. In a few images released by the automaker, the exterior revisions look to be minor, with the inclusion of a roof-mounted lidar sensor and a few exterior enhancements being the primary changes, as CarNewsChina reports.

Aside from the addition of a lidar sensor, which enhances the performance of the ADAS-related functions on the car, the 2025 Seal gets a new light purple exterior finish and a switch to a red BYD logo on the rear trunk lid.

It will also remain known simply as the Seal. Based on the automaker’s present naming convention for its domestic line-up, it was previously speculated that the Seal would add on a 07 suffix, but the report indicates that the company has stated that the Seal will retain its name without any numerical add-ons, following feedback gleaned from clients.

As before, the Seal will continue to be offered in three variant forms for the domestic market. The entry-level Seal is powered by a 228 hp (170 kW) e-motor driving the rear wheels. Incidentally, this has higher output than the 201 hp (150 kW) seen on the existing Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive, which is not sold in Malaysia. The battery remains a 61.4 kWh Blade lithium-iron phospate (LFP) unit.

Elsewhere, the middle Extended Range single-motor rear-wheel drive variant retains its 308 hp (230 kW)- and 360 Nm output and higher capacity battery, although the CNC report indicates that the 2025 Seal’s battery is a 80.64 kW unit, slightly less than the 82.5 kW unit seen on the current ER.

The range-topping variant remains the Performance AWD, which is equipped with a dual-motor powertrain (215 hp/310 Nm front, 308 hp/360 Nm rear) offering 523 hp (390 kW) and 670 Nm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 