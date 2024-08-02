2025 BYD Seal – adds on roof-mounted lidar sensor, new exterior colour, China market debut on August 8

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / August 2 2024 6:35 pm

Over in China, BYD has announced that it has updated its Seal electric sedan for 2025, with the refresh set to make its market debut on August 8. In a few images released by the automaker, the exterior revisions look to be minor, with the inclusion of a roof-mounted lidar sensor and a few exterior enhancements being the primary changes, as CarNewsChina reports.

Aside from the addition of a lidar sensor, which enhances the performance of the ADAS-related functions on the car, the 2025 Seal gets a new light purple exterior finish and a switch to a red BYD logo on the rear trunk lid.

It will also remain known simply as the Seal. Based on the automaker’s present naming convention for its domestic line-up, it was previously speculated that the Seal would add on a 07 suffix, but the report indicates that the company has stated that the Seal will retain its name without any numerical add-ons, following feedback gleaned from clients.

As before, the Seal will continue to be offered in three variant forms for the domestic market. The entry-level Seal is powered by a 228 hp (170 kW) e-motor driving the rear wheels. Incidentally, this has higher output than the 201 hp (150 kW) seen on the existing Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive, which is not sold in Malaysia. The battery remains a 61.4 kWh Blade lithium-iron phospate (LFP) unit.

Elsewhere, the middle Extended Range single-motor rear-wheel drive variant retains its 308 hp (230 kW)- and 360 Nm output and higher capacity battery, although the CNC report indicates that the 2025 Seal’s battery is a 80.64 kW unit, slightly less than the 82.5 kW unit seen on the current ER.

The range-topping variant remains the Performance AWD, which is equipped with a dual-motor powertrain (215 hp/310 Nm front, 308 hp/360 Nm rear) offering 523 hp (390 kW) and 670 Nm.

