Neta X SUV EV has arrived in Malaysia – price to be under RM125k, range up to 500km; public display soon

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Neta / By Mick Chan / May 3 2024 4:58 pm

Initial units of the Neta X have arrived at Port Klang for the Malaysian market, and the EV is set to be previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow that is due to take place at the end of May.

Arriving as the facelifted version of the Neta U, pre-bookings for the Neta X will be opened on May 6, and customers may place their pre-bookings online or at dealers in the authorised Neta network.

Early information indicates that the Neta X will come to the Malaysian market in two variants – the ‘400’ version with 401 km of battery range is estimated to be less than RM125k, and the ‘500’ version with 501 km of battery range – both on the more lenient CLTC testing standard – is estimated to be priced under RM140k.

Given its pricing estimate, the Neta X looks set to enter the market price-wise slotting in below the BYD Atto 3, which is priced at RM149,800 as of today’s update.

That said, the Neta X is notably larger than the Atto 3, measuring 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,628 mm tall with a 2,770 mm wheelbase. The Neta X gets a single powertrain specification, with a front-mounted motor producing 163 PS and 210 Nm of torque, drawing from either a 51.8 kWh or 62 kWh battery.

The Neta range in Malaysia will be joined by models that will be locally assembled (CKD) at the upcoming Chembong assembly plant in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. The Neta X and the Aya are scheduled to be assembled at this plant, with the Aya from March 2025 and the X from October in that year, with a total of 10,000 units to be built in the first year.

The first of two joint venture companies, NexV Manufacturing (NMSB) handles assembly and manufacturing, while the second, Intro Synergy (ISSB), takes care of distribution.

