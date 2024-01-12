NexV Manufacturing breaks ground on NEV assembly plant in Rembau, N9; to produce Neta V from Q1 2025

Posted in Local News, Neta / By Mick Chan / January 12 2024 6:15 pm

Careplus Group and GoAuto Group joint venture, NexV Manufacturing has officially commenced construction on its upcoming assembly plant in the Chembong Industrial Area in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

According to the company, this is the first green technology facility dedicated to the manufacture of new energy vehicles (NEVs), and it aims for operations to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

The Rembau plant will have an annual production capacity of 30,000 units, of which one-third of these will consist of Neta-branded models, including the Neta V that was officially launched in Malaysia last October; this vehicle for the Malaysian market is presently built in China.

The remaining two-thirds of the plant’s production capacity is open to other brands of NEVs which intend to locally assemble (CKD) passenger or commercial EVs, or electric motorcycles, the company said in its statement.

Further brands which have already confirmed their CKD production of EVs at the upcoming plant are commercial vehicle makers, Higer and Yutong. These two brands are distributed in Malaysia by GVT, a joint venture company between W&R Resources and Careplus Group. Currently, both brands have their CKD models assembled at the Go Automobile Manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah.

The first phase of the project will involve the development of an assembly plant, and this is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year.

Subsequently, phases two and three will begin in 2026 and 2028, respectively, and these will grow the project to an even larger production capacity of 50,000 units annually. The total investment for the development of this plant is RM600 million, according to the statement by the GoAuto group.

Over 600 skilled and semi-skilled jobs with specialisation in EV manufacturing will be created, especially in the use of smart manufacturing technologies such as automation, system integration, robotics, cloud-based plant management, industrial IoT (Internet of Things) and other technologies. Ahead of operations scheduled to start in 2025, recruitment and training of the plant’s workforce will begin from August this year, it said.

In line with its production of green vehicles, the Rembau plant will also use eco-friendly solutions such as technologies that produce zero wastewater discharge and zero noise pollution, while solid waste will also be processed in recycling centres within the facility. A “significant portion” of the plant’s energy will also come from solar panels to be installed on the plant’s roofs, the company continued.

“We take pride in the extensive support this project has garnered from both state and federal governments, contributing to its rapid progress in advancing local assembly and localisation efforts within the country. We believe that this represents a significant stride towards fostering greater acceptance and awareness of electric vehicles in the future,” Go Auto chairman Datuk Azli Nasimuddin Kamal said in a statement.

