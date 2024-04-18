Neta X and Aya (V-II) to be launched this year, CKD from March 2025; Neta GT preview in May 2024

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Neta / By Jonathan Lee / April 18 2024 7:34 pm

Neta hasn’t exactly endured the best of starts in Malaysia, but it aims to build momentum this year with the launch of not one, but two models. Both of these cars have already been previewed at the recent Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) – the Neta X and Aya, the latter known in Thailand as the V-II.

The Neta X is the facelifted version of the Neta U, a C-segment electric SUV that had already been confirmed for the Malaysian market since last year. That car was originally tipped to be launched in the second quarter of this year, so expect the X to debut in the next two months – that is, if distributor Intro Synergy has managed to stick to its original timeframe.

It may look compact, but the X is actually quite a bit larger than other C-segment models like the BYD Atto 3, measuring 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,628 mm tall with a 2,770 mm wheelbase. The facelift gives the car a more aggressive front end, now featuring split headlights with slim L-shaped daytime running lights.

Inside, the X has been completely revamped, ditching the Mercedes-style widescreen display panel and separate air-con control touchscreen. In their place sit an 8.9-inch instrument display and a larger 15.6-inch “floating” infotainment touchscreen, the latter powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. You also get a full complement of driver assists that include Level 2 semi-autonomous driving and remote parking assist.

All models are powered by a single front motor that produces 163 PS (120 kW) and 210 Nm of torque. Two choices of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are available, with a capacity of either 51.8 kWh or 62 kWh, delivering a range of 401 km and 501 km respectively on China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

Prices in the Middle Kingdom are fairly attractive, ranging from 99,800 yuan (RM65,900) to 124,800 yuan (RM82,500). As such, we could end up with the X starting at the same RM100,000 – the government’s price floor for CBU electric vehicles, let’s not forget – as the far less sophisticated Neta V in Malaysia.

Speaking of which, the V is set to get a refresh and a new name this year. The Aya is a heavily revised version of Neta’s unloved electric hatchback, featuring a new front bumper and a redesigned rear end with full-width taillights. Inside, you now get Apple CarPlay and a Qi wireless charger, as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat (finally).

The Aya also finally receives driver assists like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, a front departure alert and automatic high beam. Not much has been changed to the mechanicals, which still consists of a 95 PS/150 Nm electric motor, a slightly smaller 36.1 kWh battery and an unchanged range of 380 km. The car can accept up to 100 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the battery from 30 to 80% in 30 minutes, while 6.6 kW of AC charging can fully charge the battery in eight hours.

While Neta is preparing to launch the X and Aya in the near future, the company is also looking to preview other models that it plans to sell here. The Neta S sedan, already shown in Malaysia last year and set to be launched in the first quarter of 2025, will be joined by the GT sports coupé – also shown at BIMS – next month. As yet, however, there are no details about when the GT will go on sale.

Intro Synergy has also revealed that construction of the NexV Manufacturing (NMSB) CKD assembly plant in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan – a joint venture between Neta and glove maker Careplus – is progressing as planned. The company is targeting to start production of the Aya in March 2025 and the Neta X in October 2025, with a total of 10,000 vehicles to be built in the first year.

The first phase of the factory, consisting of the assembly plant and a test track, is set to go online next year to support the production of these two vehicles. The paint and body assembly facilities are expected to be completed in 2026, while the body press, body sub-assembly and battery assembly sections won’t be up and running until 2028 at the earliest. Once finished, the plant will have an annual capacity of 50,000 units.

Neta won’t be the only company assembling its cars in Rembau – so will Skyworth and the Higer and Yutong commercial vehicle brands. The NMSB plant will support not just electric vehicles but also those with internal combustion engines and motorcycles.

GALLERY: Neta X at BIMS 2024

