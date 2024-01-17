GoAuto Group’s GVT signs partnership with Yutong Bus for CKD assembly of EEV, EV buses in Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 17 2024 12:47 pm

GVT, a subsidiary of GoAuto Group, has signed a partnership with China’s Yutong Bus to locally assemble (CKD) and distribute energy efficient (EEV) and electric (EV) buses in Malaysia.

The agreement was signed by Wan Ahmad Wan Omar, executive director of GVT, and Michael Lu, Yutong’s Asia Pacific regional manager, in February 2023. With the partnership, GVT will have 14 EEV and EV bus models from Yutong in its product portfolio. The company also said it has received an official order for 40 units of EEV buses.

In an official release, it was revealed that CKD assembly of Yutong’s buses will take place at NexV Manufacturing’s factory that is currently being built in the Chembong Industrial Area in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. As reported previously, NexV Manufacturing is a joint venture between Careplus Group and GoAuto Group, with operations set to commence in Q1 2025.

The Yutong buses are designed with accessibility in mind while being capable of an acceleration time of 10 seconds getting from 0-30 km/h, along with a gradability of up to 15%. The EV buses use batteries from CATL and are paired with the Yutong Electric & Battery Safety Standard (YESS) system with five layers of production as well as Yutong’s RECTRL Intelligent Electric Drive System that reduces power consumption and promotes longer battery life.

