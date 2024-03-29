Bangkok 2024: Neta X shown in Thailand – 51.8 kWh and 62 kWh battery, up to 501 km range CLTC

Posted in Cars, International News, Neta / By Mick Chan / March 29 2024 8:22 pm

Among the strong representation of Chinese manufacturers and their EV models at BIMS 2024 is Neta, which in addition to the V-II, brought the X, which is the U facelift, an all-electric SUV that is actually slated for Malaysian arrival in the second quarter of this year.

The Neta X measures 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,628 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,770 mm, making it larger than the popular Toyota Corolla Cross, which measures 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm.

Motive power for the Neta X is by a single electric motor producing 163 PS and 201 Nm, according to Car News China; this propels the Neta X to a top speed of 150 km/h. An LFP battery pack of either 51.8 kWh or 62 kWh capacity offers range of between 401 km and 501 km on the CLTC testing protocol.

Inside, the cabin of the Neta X features two displays screens; the driver gets an 8.9-inch instrument display while the central infotainment unit is a 15.6-inch LCD display, and this example displayed at BIMS 2024 features a brown-and-black scheme for its leather upholstery.

Here, the X has dispensed with the third screen on the U, which was for climate control functions. In its place just below the central air-conditioning vents is a a pair of cupholders as well as a wireless device charging pad, and behind it is a secondary tray, just ahead of the central armrest storage compartment.

In Malaysia, Neta vehicles are distributed by Intro Synergy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoAuto Group which signed a deal with Hozon Auto in 2023, and Intro Synergy has stated its aim of introducing the Neta U in Malaysia by Q2 2024. Given that the Neta X is the updated iteration of the Neta U, it could be this model which makes its local arrival this year.

