2024 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift – 1.8L petrol, hybrid; digital dash, EPB, wireless CarPlay, Android Auto

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / February 8 2024 7:56 pm

The Toyota Corolla Cross facelift has made its debut, over three years since the original made its global premiere in Thailand.

Four variants comprised of one ICE version and three hybrids emerge at the facelift’s debut; 1.8L Sport Plus at 999,000 THB (RM133,093), HEV Premium at 1,094,000 THB (RM145,749), HEV Premium Luxury at 1,204,000 THB (RM160,404) and the HEV GR Sport at 1,254,000 THB (RM167,065).

Visual updates bring the popular Asean-market SUV closer to the Corolla Cross sold in other markets, and changes include redesigned full-LED headlamps as seen on the Japanese– and European-market models.

It’s unique elsewhere however, with the front fascia that now has a slimmer upper grille on top of honeycomb perforations – of a fashion akin to those on the Chery Omoda 5 or the Lexus RX – blended into the mid-section, atop intakes bookended by foglamps along the lower section.

The aforementioned new headlamp design from versions of the Corolla Cross sold in other markets bring sequential indicators, while further exterior equipment highlights include the panoramic sunroof and kick-sensing powered tailgate. Tail lamps are also LED units of a new design.

Rolling stock for the HEV Premium variant upwards is a set of 18-inch, two-tone finish alloy wheels shod with 225/50R18 tyres, while the GR Sport gets tyres of similar dimensions, on alloy wheels of a different design.

Building upon its TNGA base, the facelifted Corolla Cross continues to feature a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in conventional ICE form, and also as part of a hybrid powertrain.

These continue to be the 2ZR-FBE 1.8 litre unit with 140 hp/177 Nm for the ICE version that is for the base 1.8 Sport Plus variant, and the 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre unit with 122 hp for the other three hybrid-powered variants comprised of 98 hp and 142 Nm from the Atkinson-cycle combustion engine and 72 hp/163 Nm from the electric drive motor.

For active safety kit, the base 1.8 Sport Plus variant gains blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), while the HEV Luxury variant get the Toyota Safety Sense suite of systems comprised of pre-collision AEB, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist and auto high beam. The HEV Premium Luxury and HEV GR Sport gain parking support brake functionality.

Further active safety equipment includes stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring, and passive safety kit in the form of seven airbags.

Interior kit upgrades for the facelift see the arrival of an electric parking brake in place of the pre-facelift’s foot-operated mechanical item, which also means the gain of automatic brake hold functionality. Here, driver instrumentation for the HEV Premium Luxury variant upwards get the 12.3-inch full-digital display, and all variants gain the 10.1-inch touchscreen unit that support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Upholstery for the Corolla Cross facelift is offered in black, or Dark Rose (red). Cabin lighting is now by LED throughout, and the top two variants get wireless device charging and the panoramic sunroof.

In Thailand, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is available in Celestile Gray Metallic, Metal Stream Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica with the addition of Cement Gray Metallic for its exterior colours, while the top HEV GR Sport variant gets the selection of Platinum White Pearl with black roof, Red Mica Metallic with black roof, and Attitude Black Mica.

