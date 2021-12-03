In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 3 December 2021 1:23 pm / 2 comments

The Toyota Corolla Cross has made its debut in Europe and the United Kingdom, joining the hatchback, Touring Sports (estate) and sedan bodystyle variants on the continent. Based on the on the GA-C version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the Corolla Cross measures 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm.

A single powertrain variant is offered for the European and UK markets, where a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine produces 176 hp at 6,600 rpm and 202 Nm of torque from 4,400 rpm to 4,900 rpm. In FWD guise, the internal combustion engine is paired with a 113 hp/206 Nm motor. Supplying electric drive is a 180-cell lithium-ion battery pack rated at 4.08 Ah.

The AWD version gets a similarly-sized ICE unit rated at 152 hp at 6,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque from 4,400 rpm to 5,200 rpm, and additionally gets a rear electric motor rated at 41 hp and 84 Nm of torque. Total system output for the FWD powertrain version is 197 hp, and drive is transmitted through an eCVT; its 0-100 km/h sprint time is a claimed 8.1 seconds.

Inside, the European-market Corolla Cross gets a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Smartphone connectivity in this crossover comes courtesy of wireless Apple CarPlay for iOS devices, and wired Android Auto for Android mobile devices, along with the Toyota Smart Connect Package.

The Corolla Cross offers cloud-based navigation, road events reporting, a voice agent as well as over-the-air software update capability. Additionally, the MyT app offers connected services that include driving analytics and vehicle location, as well as remote operation features such as climate schedule and door locking.

In terms of safety, the European-market Corolla Cross receives the latest Toyota Safety Sense pack, and here its pre-collision system adds Acceleration Suppression at low speeds and Intersection Cut-In Traffic Assist, in addition to improved oncoming traffic detection and Intersection Turn Assist.

The Toyota Safety Sense pack on the Corolla Cross for Europe also includes an emergency driving stop system, plus improved full speed range adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist and road sign assist.

Joining the range of assistance systems from T-Mate are a blind spot monitor with safety exit assist, auto high beam, parking assistance with Toyota Teammate Advanced Park, panoramic view monitor, rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking and intelligent clearance sonar.

For European customers, deliveries of the Corolla Cross will commence from autumn 2022, depending on each market, says Toyota.