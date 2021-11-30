In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2021 6:22 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has launched T-Mate, which is a new umbrella name that groups all of its safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). According to the Japanese carmaker, T-Mate combines the current Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) with other active driving and parking assistance functions that make driving easier and safer, as well as to protect vehicle occupants and other road users.

This coincides with the introduction of the latest generation of TSS, which features a number of innovations and improvements. The Pre-Collision System (PCS) now incorporates Acceleration Suppression at low speeds and Intersection Cut-In Traffic Assist, while Oncoming Traffic Detection and Intersection Turn Assist have been improved.

Meanwhile, an Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) and over-the-air updates have been added to TSS, the latter allowing for existing functions to be improved or new capabilities added during the model’s life. Other existing TSS features include Road Sign Assist (RSA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Trace Assist (LTA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

As for parking assistance systems, there’s the Toyota Teammate Advanced Park, a panoramic view monitor (PVM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking (RCTAB) and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS). Lastly, driving assistance comes in the form of blind spot monitoring (BSM) and an adaptive high-beam system (AHS).

These systems are all part of the overarching T-Mate package, which differs depending on individual models and their respective grades/trim levels. T-Mate will first be introduced in Europe before being rolled out to other markets.



