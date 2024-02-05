2024 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift reveal in Thailand on Feb 8 – slimmer grille, headlights from JDM model

The Toyota Corolla Cross is pretty popular in these parts, so any update is going to make us sit up and notice. Which is just as well, because the facelifted version of the SUV will be revealed in Thailand in just a few days time on February 8.

A few teasers have been released to accompany the announcement, and by far the most noticeable change is the adoption of the full-LED headlights from the Japanese- and European-market models. The eyebrow-style daytime running lights have been pushed down, giving space up top for the sequential indicators.

Now, you might expect this facelift to simply get the Japanese front end with its distinctive hexagonal upper grille and gaping lower grille (after all, the Corolla Cross Hybrid in the US also got this face), but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Japanese-market Toyota Corolla Cross

In the brightened photo up top, you can see that the new, slimmer upper grille connects the headlights; that’s not the case on the JDM model. The side profile shown in the video below also shows that the bumper juts out further down, around the same position as the current ASEAN variant, hinting that it will be of a different design.

Expect the Corolla Cross to retain the same powertrain options – a 139 PS/172 Nm 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder mated to a CVT, as well as a hybrid model that pairs an Atkinson-cycle version of the engine with two electric motors and a nickel-metal hydride battery to produce a total system output of 122 PS.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport in Malaysia

Comments

  • anonymous on Feb 05, 2024 at 11:12 am

    hope Toyota Malaysia brings this facelift in soon. and for the love of all things holy put that damned electronic parking brake in it.

  • Peppa on Feb 05, 2024 at 11:40 am

    The rear turn signals are still halogen. How great! And i bet Asean Cross won’t get the larger 10” infotainment system with Toyota O.S and panoramic roof.

  • newme on Feb 05, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    The Japs are still treating other people as second class. By giving a so-called JDM grille, they expect the people to be glad and thankful. They purposely make non-JDM models ugly so that the JDM will be seen as a gift from God. The world has changed. People no longer asked relatives visiting Japan to buy electronics like in the 80s. The sooner the Japs realize that, the better for them.

    • Celup King on Feb 05, 2024 at 5:40 pm

      Have they started compensating Msian car buyers for their safety scandal?

  • Jane on Feb 05, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Wow, it’s getting the exactly hot selling comfortable SUV looks from the Japan.

  • FireAce on Feb 05, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    When will we getting the 2.0L + Gen5 Hybrid 2023 version? This facelife Cross is still one generation behind with new plastics surgery

  • mika on Feb 05, 2024 at 1:47 pm

    Jangan lupa kasi buang itu kaki punya parking brake sebelum datang Malaysia.

  • Nazri on Feb 05, 2024 at 2:44 pm

    Waiting for Yaris cross, not this one

  • GRMN on Feb 05, 2024 at 4:49 pm

    UMW Toyota must bring OEM touchscreen for Corolla cross before the facelift launched

