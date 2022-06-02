The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has made its debut in the United States, nearly a year after the non-hybrid model was introduced. Like the petrol-only version, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will be assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, which has the capacity to roll out up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.
Set to go on sale for the 2023 model year, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three Sport grades (S, SE and XSE) and two regular grades (LE and XLE). All variants will come standard with an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain that is also offered in Europe, which features an M20A-FXS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors, a 4.08-Ah lithium-ion battery and an e-CVT.
The combined system output is 194 hp, which allows the Corolla Cross Hybrid to sprint from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) in just eight seconds. These figures are 25 hp more and about a second less than the non-hybrid model, respectively. Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption of 15.73 km/l (37 mpg) for the hybrid model, making if more efficient than the standard Corolla Cross with AWD that gets just 12.75 km/l (30 mpg).
Sport grades are visibly different from the LE and XLE as they more closely resemble the Japanese-market Corolla Cross. As such, the S, SE and XSE come with a slimmer grille set upon a protruding hexagonal section that is flanked by revised headlamps.
All three also get a reprofiled front bumper with a larger lower grille that wraps around the corner fog lamps (standard on the XSE). The rear bumper is also slightly tweaked for the Sport grades, with the lower trim entirely in black and joined by reshaped reflector elements. As for the interior, the only notable change is a different instrument cluster display with hybrid-specific displays.
In terms of equipment, the S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, fabric seats LED headlamps and taillights as well as smart key access. The SE grade gains additional features like privacy glass, roof rails, paddle shifters, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.
The XSE naturally gets the most goodies, including 18-inch alloys, premium LED headlamps, taillights and fog lamps, Softex upholstery (also fitted to the XLE), heated front seats and a powered driver’s seat.
For the 2023 model year, all Corolla Cross grades get a new Toyota Audio Multimedia system that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-C ports, subscription connected services, a digital assistant, dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) updates, Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.
Also standard is the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite that includes the Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Road Sign Assist, Hill Start Assist Control and Rear Seat Reminder. Additional systems like a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert are optional.
Comments
i wonder how toyota get away with that lousy interior. Come on look at the lcd screen it looks like 90’s tv. The meter cluster also not digital. sigh.
Mazda and even Honda has got wayyyy better interior than this. Come on toyota!
Interesting to note that they have got the electronic parking brake while ours still equipped with the ancient foot brake
You’re absolutely wrong.
Called that lousy interior? If US version come with digital meter like in Malaysia, won’t called that lousy interior. Infortainment screen doesn’t look like 90s. Anyways, this US version haven’t start selling yet and wait whats more features have between those three specs in US.
Haha even US Corolla has CRT TV bezels. That screen space could have extended 2 inches more but instead its ugly plastic bezels at each side. Whatmore of the 4 squares on the dashboard, only the most right is used for USB charging then the remainder 3 is just plastic cover that sticks out like sore thumbs if I had 3 thumbs. What is toyota smoking
at first looks good, but after a while feels the front overhang design a bit dated. anyone feels that too?
Because US Corolla Cross Hybrid version gets analog meter unlike ours here. If US Corolla Cross Hybrid version comes with digital meter, won’t called as dated. Anyway, since Corolla Cross Hybrid US version are not selling yet, still need to wait what’s more features have. More to come
If our Corolla Cross comes with 2.0 gasoline or hybrid powertrain, it would be the 2nd most powerful crossover in it’s segment after Kona N Line. BTW, is it too costly to put EPB in Corolla Cross while other competitors provide it as standard? Heck, the sedan version comes with EPB but not the Cross version.
If Toyota Malaysia bring in this specs I’ll book immediately.
Yet, many people are still willing to buy 1.8 petrol and 1.8 hybrid without any complains
this looks so much better. hope malaysia gets this face too
Msia one still using manual foot brake …lulzzz
2022 still got car using foot brake lol
150,000/ year Corolla Cross 2.0EV AWD for the American.
Good capacity.
If Ativa can have digital meter, why this car cannot have? Dont understand
You may check from the website
https://paultan.org/2022/01/10/2022-toyota-corolla-cross-hybrid-malaysian-ckd-specs-detailed/
this car is conquering the world