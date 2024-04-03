Skyworth coming to Malaysia under NexV Auto Alliance – EVs to debut Q3 2024, CKD in Chembong

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 3 2024 5:08 pm

Chinese brand Skyworth is set to be the next entrant in the Malaysian automotive landscape, as the brand has announced that exclusive distribution rights in Malaysia have been secured by NexV Auto Alliance (NAASB), a newly-formed subsidiary of Careplus Group Berhad.

The announcement reveals that NAASB has been awarded sole distributorship of Skyworth EVs, spare parts and aftersales operations in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Skyworth in introducing their innovative EVs to Malaysia. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of spearheading the electric mobility revolution in Malaysia, as we strive to provide smart, sustainable and accessible transportation options to Malaysian consumers.” said Careplus Group CEO Lim Kwee Shyan.

“We do have plans to move towards CKD [local assembly] for Skyworth. With our Chembong plant being constructed, we hope that the locally assembled Skyworth models later can be more competitive in terms of pricing compared to CBU [fully imported vehicles],” said Lim, who is also CEO of NexV Manufacturing (NMSB).

The Malaysian market debut of the brand’s electric vehicles will see a range of vehicle types eventually arriving in the market, comprised of a range “from compact city cars to spacious family SUVs,” the company said in its statement.

One example of the latter is the Skyworth EV6, also known as the Skywell Imperium ET5 which went on sale in the United States in May 2021 from US$29,990, or approximately RM142,588 at today’s exchange rate, and in Europe as the Elaris Beo from 41,330 euros (RM211,757 at today’s exchange rate).

Measuring 4,698 mm long, 1,908 mm wide, 1,696 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, the European-specification Elaris Beo gets a 72 kWh lithium-ion battery and is rated for a range of 460 km on the WLTP test cycle, capable of receiving DC charging from 20% to 80% that takes 30 minutes, and AC charging at up to 11 kW which takes seven hours for a full charge.

In Europe as the Elaris Beo, the EV crossover 19-inch light-alloy wheels shod in 235/50 tyres, further equipped with laser headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, fog lights, auto folding and heated adjustable exterior mirrors, powered windows with anti-pinch function, central locking and smart entry with keyless start.

For interior kit, this gets four-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch LCD driver instrument display, a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with voice command, an eight-speaker surround sound system, four USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity and a leather multifunction steering wheel.

Other features include inductive mobile phone charging, ambient lighting, a 220-volt power supply, PM2.5 air filtration, privacy glass for the rear windows, self-dimming mirrors and a panoramic glass roof.

