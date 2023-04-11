In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 April 2023 5:34 pm / 0 comments

The Higer Ace E1 electric van has been launched in Malaysia in passenger or cargo van forms, with prices from RM268,888. Both types use the same body length, measuring 5,380 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 2,335 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. As shown here, the Higer Ace E1 is configured as a 15-seater passenger van.

Power for the Ace E1 comes from a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery made by CATL, and is claimed to offer range of up to 300 km on the NEDC testing protocol.

This passenger van takes AC charging via a Type 2 connection, as well as DC fast charging via a CCS2 connection; with the latter at a rating of 60 kW, the Ace E1 electric van can be fully recharged in 75 minutes. No claimed performance figures have been supplied for the Higer Ace E1 electric van.

Rolling stock for the Higer Ace E1 electric van is a set of 16-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 215/75, while interior equipment includes an Android eight-inch LCD screen with DVD player, a reversing camera and more.

Distributed by Go Auto subsidiary GVT, the Higer Ace E1 electric van is sold with a five-year, 150,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, along with a five-year, 200,000 km battery warranty.

GVT revealed that vans from Higer as well as another Chinese commercial vehicle brand under its distribution network, Yutong has already been supplying vehicles to government agencies in Malaysia including the ministry of defence, Mara, Rela and UHTM.

Beyond diesel-powered commercial vehicles, GVT has also delivered electric buses to Tenaga Nasional Berhad. Currently, GVT has 88 aftersales locations in its network throughout Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.