2024 Neta V facelift launched in China – now renamed to Aya; up to 401 km EV range; lower price from RM47k

In Cars, International News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2023 2:56 pm / 0 comments

Hozon Auto has launched the facelifted Neta V in China, which not only gets a new look but a new name as well. Now known as the Aya, the crossover starts at 73,800 yuan (RM46,786), making it 15,000 yuan (RM9,515) less than before. This figure is for the base 318 Lite, with the range-topping 401 retailing for 88,800 yuan (RM56,296) – in between them are the 318 and 401 Lite.

The visual changes are relatively minor and include a more prominent lower intake with chrome pins. Restyled bumpers are also part of the nip and tuck, with the front now gaining faux inlets at the corners, while the rear gains chrome accents in the lower apron. The taillights are also more compact and feature what appears to be a light bar linking the clusters.

In terms of dimensions, the Aya is unchanged from the V, measuring in at 4,070 mm long, 1,690 mm wide, 1,540 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,420 mm. Similarly, the interior remains largely the same, with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen making their return, the latter now powered by a MediaTek system-on-chip (SoC). Customers will have more colour themes available for the cabin.

The Aya is offered with two front-mounted electric motors, with the first being rated at 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 110 Nm of torque. The second option is more powerful as it delivers 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm.

Three different battery sizes are available, including a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit with 31.15 kWh, a lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit with 31 kWh, and another NMC unit with 38.5 kWh. The first two are paired with the lower-output electric motor and provide a CLTC-rated range of 318 km, while the largest battery with the higher-output motor delivers 401 km.

In terms of equipment, the 318 Lite gets 15-inch steel wheels, front airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, cruise control, halogen headlamps and four speakers. Moving up to the 318 adds 15-inch aluminium wheels, a wireless phone charging pad, enhanced infotainment functions, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and LED headlamps.

The 401 Lite and 401 mirror the kit list of the 318 Lite and 318, and customers can pay an extra 4,000 yuan (RM2,537) to add driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, remote parking, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, plane departure warning, blind spot warning and more.

