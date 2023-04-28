In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 28 April 2023 12:29 pm / 0 comments

It’s no secret that Perodua’s initial move into electrification will be made via the hybrid route. That intent was stated in 2019 and reiterated in 2021, with the journey down that path reportedly set to begin in 2024.

Additional hints have been dropped along the way – earlier this year, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad had intimated that the company’s first hybrid will be a variant of a full model change, essentially part of an all-new, next-generation model introduction. Away from that, however, there has been no indication of what to expect, either from a product or tech viewpoint.

That looks set to change next week. In a post made on its social media channels earlier this week, the national automaker looks like it will be presenting an electrified vehicle study at the upcoming 2023 Malaysia Auto Show, with the teaser post offering a silhouette outline of a hatchback-styled vehicle, accompanied by the words “Electric Motion Online,” or EMO.

Given its name, the concept should be very much a hybrid showcase, highlighting the tech that will be coming our way. The Online equation could allude to connectivity aspects or various related elements that will eventually make their way into P2 models in the future.

Will the concept preview more than the powertrain? The pointer towards an “all-new, next-generation model” means that as far as timelines go, the company’s first commercial hybrid will not be an Ativa or Alza variant, or for that matter the Axia, because the second-gen was just launched this year.

Models next in line for a full-model change should be the Bezza sedan, which had its debut in 2016 and was facelifted in 2020, and the third-gen Myvi, which was introduced in 2017. Does the hatchback styling of the electrified study suggest the latter? More next week when the EMO debuts.