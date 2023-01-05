Electrification may be the hot new fashion, but not every brand is rushing into it. Take the two national automakers, Proton and Perodua. Both have said that their entry into the game won’t come so soon, and this was reiterated in an auto sector investor note issued recently by RHB Investment Bank.
In it, the investment bank indicated that Proton is expected to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in 2027, while Perodua is set to unveil its first hybrid EV in 2024. No surprise with the first, which repeats what has already been stated by Proton, that it is planning to produce and launch its own EV by 2027.
The Perodua mention isn’t exactly a revelation either, at least not with regards to the particular format that will be adopted – the company has said from as far back as 2019 that its first steps into the new frontier would be made with hybrids, restating that again very clearly last November. What is new is the 2024 timeline for that journey to officially begin.
Officially, because it already has a hybrid presence about, through its unique leasing plan involving the Ativa Hybrid. In August last year, the carmaker had announced that it was bringing in 300 units of the Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid for study and evaluation purposes, with the special by-invitation subscription programme for the rebadged vehicle aimed at gathering data over the course of a five-year trial period.
The report’s suggestion of a Perodua hybrid going on sale next year would put the Ativa Hybrid as the likely market debutant, given that it’s the only hybrid in Daihatsu’s portfolio right now, but it would seem rather odd to have a long-term leasing programme running alongside direct consumer sales of what is essentially the same car.
With Daihatsu having indicated last year it would be following up on the Rocky e-Smart Hybrid with other hybrid offerings, the planned vehicle could well be another model, but we’ll have to wait and see what pops up on the horizon.
As for Proton, the wait for electrification from it will take much longer. Like Perodua, it says cost observations are a big factor in how it proceeds, but unlike the former, the outline of what it will bring to the market remains undefined.
According to Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah, the company is looking to ensure that it adopts the right technology at the right price. “Technology is always innovating. In two years, there may be competitors that come up with new technology for EVs and with a better price, so this (timeframe) gives us time to have a thorough study on both the technology and local market to find what is most acceptable, easy to maintain and affordable for consumers, and us,” he said back in November last year.
Comments
I still think that hybrid is the way to go for now. EV is a massive jump from current ICE.
ativa hybrid no turbo how to tekan preggy.
Perangai macam budak2 suka troll dan spam.
slow transition is better than massive jump due to facilitate infra readiness etc
While Norway will ban ICE cars in 2025, our own car brands will not release any EV cars before 2025. Are we living in a backward country or what? Anwar, please do something and stop politicking.
Our infra still not sufficient to support the EV charging.. u need to read article from other country especially from china where they have to wait a few hour to charge their car during festive session ..
You’re fitting our timeline with Norway’s infrastructure. Sensible.
Didn’t they already have EV in 2013?
https://paultan.org/2011/09/28/dhl-in-talks-with-proton-regarding-electric-vehicles/
The way I see it: 2024 many will lost the fuel subsidy, therefore prime time for hybrids to go mass market and affordable.
2027 will be the year Malaysia finally have enough infra for electric cars.
The dates are actually realistic, even though we always wants things fast. Anyone who work in corporate knows how long it takes for something to happen.
I’d prefer a plug-in hybrid with a minimum EV only range of 80-100km. This might be a great option till our country’s infra is sufficient.
Or we could look into Nissan’s E-power tech for starters.
My2cent.