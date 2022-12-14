In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Pan Eu Jin / 14 December 2022 5:54 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has recently expanded its electric vehicle range with the local introduction of the EQE. It’s available in a single variant, the EQE350+, priced from RM419,888, on-the-road without insurance. It’s covered by a four-year unlimited-mileage warranty while its battery pack is accompanied by a 10-year/250,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

Although it’s built on the same platform as the flagship Mercedes-Benz EQS, the EQE is 180 mm shorter, with a 90 mm shorter wheelbase. It measures 4,946 mm long, 1,961 mm wide and 1,512 mm tall, with a wheelbase measuring 3,120 mm.

The EQE350+ is driven by a single electric motor with an output of 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque. This allows the EQE350+ to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 210 km/h. The rear-mounted electric motor draws power from a 90.56 kWh battery, that’s capable of returning up to 669 km of EV range based on the WLTP cycle.

With a 11 kW AC charger, it takes eight hours 15 minutes to get the EQE350+ from 10-100% state of charge (SoC) but with a 170 kW DC fast charger, it takes just 32 minutes to get it from 10-80% SoC.

On the outside, the EQE350+ is dressed with the AMG Line exterior kit and complemented with 19-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels. Onboard the EQE350+, standard equipment includes sport seats, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, wireless charging pad, head-up display and an OLED central infotainment touchscreen display.

As for safety features and driver aids, the EQE350+ is equipped with the Drive Assistance Plus package featuring the Active Distance Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist and Active Stop-and-Go Assist. It also gets the Parking Package with a 360-degree view display and Active Parking Assist.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+