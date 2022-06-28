In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 28 June 2022 2:02 pm / 1 comment

Along with the CKD Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) launched the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 today. Also locally assembled in Pekan, the GLA 35 is priced RM20k more than the sedan at RM363,888.

That’s the on-the-road without insurance price, with sales tax for bookings made from July 1. If you act immediately and place a booking before June 30, the price with SST exemption is RM345,048. Of course, deliveries will have to be made by end-March 2023 for the SST savings to be applicable – check with your Mercedes dealership.

Unlike the A35 Sedan, the GLA 35 is new addition to the local H247 GLA range, which has the GLA 200 and GLA 250 AMG Line. Those two, also CKD, are priced at RM241,379 and RM271,164 respectively (with SST exemption), so the step up in price is RM70+k if you want the AMG.

Like the sedan, the entry AMG SUV is powered by the a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 306 PS and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. But here, the M260 is mated to an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G DCT dual-clutch transmission, one ratio more than the sedan. With AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive, 0-100 km/h is done in 5.2 seconds, four tenths slower than the sedan – at 1,680 kg, the SUV is 90 kg heavier. AMG Ride Control suspension and AMG Dynamic Select are standard.

The GLA 35 which rides on 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloys in matte black (but with a high-sheen rim bright finish, a nice touch). The face is distinguished from the regular GLA by an AMG grille with vertical louvres and the AMG front apron with splitter and lateral louvres. There’s also an AMG rear apron, and you won’t miss the two round tailpipes and a spoiler lip.

Inside, it’s sports seats in Artico man-made leather or Dinamica microfiber in black with contrasting top-stitching in red. Red seat belts too, of course. Other items include the AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather with AMG steering wheel buttons.

Away from the sporty goodies, the range-topping GLA gets Multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, polished aluminium roof rails and surround lighting with projection of the Merc star logo. Colour options are Polar White, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey and Denim Blue.

For convenience and safety, it’s folding rear seat backrests, Thermotronic automatic climate control, the Light & Sight package with 64 colour ambient lighting, auto-dimming interior mirror and driver’s exterior mirror, 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, the Lane Tracking Package, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Exit Warning Assist, and Active Brake Assist.

The compact SUV also comes with the Keyless-Go Comfort-package and Hands-Free Access with Keyless-Go, Easy-Pack tailgate, and the Urban Guard vehicle protection with an anti-theft alarm system and interior monitoring system that can be viewed from the Mercedes me app. There’s also a Tirefit compressor in the boot and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Last but not least is the Burmester sound system and the latest communications module (LTE) for the use of Mercedes me connect services, complemented by the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

We’ll provide you with the full specs of the CKD Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 in the CarBase.my-style shortly. Once again, it’s RM363,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax. If you act immediately and place a booking before June 30, the price with SST exemption is RM345,048.

No need AMG for your compact SUV? Check out the regular GLA 200/250 and the battery-powered EQA EV instead.

GALLERY: 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic, CKD

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic, official images