Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has launched the CKD locally-assembled Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan in Malaysia. The A35 with a (short) boot is priced at RM343,888 on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax.

Yup, with sales tax, for bookings made from July 1. However, if you pick up the phone now or rush to the showroom to place your booking, the price with SST exemption is RM325,090. Of course, deliveries will have to be made by end-March 2023 for the SST savings to be applicable.

Looks familiar? The V177 A35 Sedan was launched in Malaysia as a CBU import in September 2019 with a sticker price of RM348,888. With SST exemption, the sedan was listed at RM336,278. So, if you take the sales tax inclusive price, the difference between CBU and CKD is RM5k. The rest of the A-Class Sedan range is also CKD, so the A35 completes the trio.

The entry AMG model is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 306 PS and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. The M260 engine is mated to a seven-speed AMG Speedshift 7G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive, which propels the sedan from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Top speed is capped at 250 km/h. AMG Ride Control suspension and AMG Dynamic Select is standard.

The Pekan-assembled sedan has an enhanced kit list compared to the CBU car. New items include the Parking package with a 360-degree camera, head-up display and AMG steering buttons; the Keyless-Go Comfort Package; wireless charging and the MBUX Interior Assistant.

The A35 Sedan gets 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloys and wider wheel arches for the AMG specific wheels. Colour options include Polar White, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey and Denim Blue. Inside, it’s between the optional Artico synthetic leather or Dinamica microfibre black, with aluminium AMG Design trim elements in black or silver.

Other notable items on the kit list are an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather with AMG steering wheel buttons, electrically-adjustable front sports seats with red seat belts, a Burmester surround sound system and the latest communications module (LTE) for the use of Mercedes me connect services, complemented by the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

We’ll provide you with the full specs for both new CKD models, CarBase.my-style shortly. Once again, it’s RM343,888 for the CKD A35 Sedan, on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax. That’s RM5k lower than the 2019 CBU model, but with more kit. If you act immediately, the price with SST exemption is RM325,090.

So, what do you think of the A35 Sedan and its performance per ringgit ratio?

