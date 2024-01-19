2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA200 FL in Malaysia – updated styling, latest MBUX infotainment; RM258,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / January 19 2024 7:10 pm

Following yesterday’s teaser of the facelifted H247 Mercedes-Benz GLA, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has today officially launched the updated crossover in a single variant, the GLA 200, priced at RM258,888 on-the-road without insurance.

As with the pre-update H247 GLA, this facelifted model is locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, coming after its initial launch in December 2020 as a fully imported model.

Similarly, the GLA 200 variant continues to be powered by a 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 163 hp at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm from 2,000 rpm to 3,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration is 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 210 km/h.

Changes to its exterior include a new front grille, while the front bumper gets a redesigned ‘visual underride protection’ with silver trim on the front apron. Meanwhile, the rear bumper gets a diffuser. For lighting, there are LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, and LED tail lamps as standard.

Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in Tremolite grey with a high-gloss finish; these are fitted with tyres measuring 235/55R18.

Inside, instrumentation and infotainment for the the H247 GLA facelift are shown via a dual 10.25-inch display, and a new steering wheel design that incorporates touch surface controls in place of conventional buttons. Upholstery is in Artico synthetic leather, and the front seats get electric adjustment with memory function.

Here, the latest-generation MBUX interface features, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and hardware connections now include five USB-C ports which are illuminated plus wireless device charging, and the cabin also gets 64-colour ambient lighting.

For assistance systems, the H247 GLA facelift gets the parking package with reversing camera, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist and Active Brake Assist, while also including Keyless Go and Hands-free Access.

In addition to the existing range of exterior colours, the 2024 GLA facelift adds Spectral Blue metallic to its exterior paint palette. All new Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in Malaysia are covered by a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

