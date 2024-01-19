2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift teased for Malaysia

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift teased for Malaysia

H247 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has posted a teaser of an upcoming model that will join its model range in the country, and this appears to be the H247-generation GLA facelift which saw its global debut in March last year.

In addition to updated exterior kit such as a modernised light signature in the guise of its LED headlamps and tail lamps, revised front fascia and new wheel designs, the H247 GLA facelift brings with it revisions to the interior, featuring the latest steering wheel design, floating dual-screen driver instrumentation and infotainment display panels with the latest-generation MBUX interface, and more.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA in Malaysia, pre-facelift (row below)

Locally, the H247-generation GLA first landed in Malaysia in December 2020 as a fully imported (CBU) model, before being launched as a locally assembled (CKD) model for this market in October 2021.

Globally, petrol engines in the facelifted GLA range – which are most likely for Malaysia – are electrified powerplants, with electrification coming in mild-hybrid forms with a 48-volt electrical system featuring a belt-driven starter-generator. This contributes 13 hp of added boost, as well as aiding comfort by enabling engine-off coasting.

In pre-facelift form, the H247 GLA came to Malaysia with the choice of a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder that produced 163 PS and 250 Nm in the GLA 200, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, as well as a M260 2.0 litre turbo four that made 224 PS and 350 Nm, paired with an eight-speed DCT.

GALLERY: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA A 200 Progressive Line CKD

GALLERY: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA A 250 AMG Line CKD

