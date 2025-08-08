Lexus LBX Morizo RR Original Edition debuts in Japan – inspired by TAS 2024 concept; 100 units; fr RM210k

Lexus LBX Morizo RR Original Edition debuts in Japan – inspired by TAS 2024 concept; 100 units; fr RM210k

Lexus has announced it will launch a limited-unit version of the LBX Morizo RR in Japan on October 13, 2025. Called the Original Edition, it recreates the specifications of the concept that previewed the hot crossover at last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon and will be limited to just 100 units.

Offered exclusively in Japan, 70 units of the Original Edition will be sold via advance through Lexus dealerships across the country. Meanwhile, the remaining 30 units will be made available for general sale, also via a lottery system. The lucky few that manage to get an allocation will be paying 7.3 million yen (about RM210k) for an Original Edition, which is substantially more expensive than a regular LBX that ranges from 4.2 million to 5.76 million yen (RM121k to RM166k).

This special version of the LBX doesn’t get any performance upgrades, so the G16E-GTS continues to churn out 304 PS (300 hp or 224 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,250 to 4,600 rpm. The 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine is also found in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, paired with an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic or six-speed iMT manual transmission.

The asking price is the same for either transmission, and the engine sends drive to all four wheels via electronically-controlled, full-time all-wheel-drive system with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. The rest of the mechanical bits are identical to a standard Morizo RR, as are some of the aesthetic touches taken directly from the Bespoke Build, which was launched last July and is also limited to 100 units.

From the Bespoke Build comes the optional yellow brake callipers and an Ochre interior, but the Original Edition goes a step further by also adding Morizo’s signature yellow colour to the front bumper moulding and seatbelts. Morizo is the racing pseudonym of Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s former president and current chairman of the board, and the yellow items are said to be “customisations unique to his beloved car.”

Oh, there’s also a badge on the instrument panel as a sign of the model’s exclusivity, and the Original Edition can only be had with a Sonic Chrome exterior and black roof. In case you’re wondering, the Original Edition’s add-ons come at a 100,000-yen (RM2.9k) premium over the Bespoke Build.

