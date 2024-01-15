Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept – B-segment crossover gets 1.6L turbo 3-cylinder, 8AT from Toyota GR Yaris

Posted in Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / January 15 2024 5:40 pm

The Tokyo Auto Salon is where independent companies as well as manufacturers show their latest wares in the realm of customised vehicles, and this year’s edition sees Lexus brings a performance-oriented concept based on its LBX B-segment crossover. Enter the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept, so named for borrowing company chairman and master driver Akio Toyoda’s racing nickname, Morizo.

Pitched as a “concept model with further-honed basic vehicle elements that enable the driver to interact with the car and pursue driving fun,” the LBX Morizo RR Concept is equipped with parent company Toyota’s turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, the G16E-GTS.

This engine also powers the 2024 GR Yaris – and by extension, the GR Corolla as well – and is also paired with full-time AWD and a direct-shift eight-speed automatic transmission, a version of the latter also found on the rally-bred three-door hatchback. This powerplant in the LBX Morizo RR Concept appears to be in similar state of tune as the 2024 GR Yaris, producing 304 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,250 rpm – 4,600 rpm.

The exterior dimensions of the LBX Morizo RR Concept are a length of 4,190 mm, width of 1,845 mm (20 mm wider than the base LBX), and a height of 1,535 mm (10 mm lower). This paint finish is named Sonic Chrome, with contrasting elements in black. A signature yellow is applied to the spindle grille moulding and brake calipers, while a ‘Morizo RR’ emblem signs off on the identity of this concept.

Lexus adds that the LBX Morizo RR Concept has been treated to a plethora of ‘exclusive developments’ which have been applied to its packaging, body, suspension, tyres, AWD control, and the eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolling stock is a set of 19-inch BBS forged aluminium wheels, and are shod in Continental SportContact 7 tyres in 235/45R19 front and rear.

To accommodate its electronically controlled full-time AWD driveline, the LBX Morizo RR Concept starts with the suspension layout of the AWD version of the base LBX, which is MacPherson struts in front and a double wishbone arrangement at the rear (FWD versions of the LBX employ a rear torsion beam).

Inside, the LBX Morizo RR Concept gets special sports seats in front with seat belts in yellow with the Morizo RR logo, while the driver in particular gets an aluminium pedal set.

While it is a concept by name, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept certainly appears feasible for production. Would you have a Lexus LBX with the underpinnings of a GR Yaris?

