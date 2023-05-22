2023 Lexus LBX teased ahead of June 5 debut – new SUV below UX; posh version of TNGA Yaris Cross

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 22 May 2023 5:32 pm / 1 comment

Lexus has begun teasing the all-new LBX, which will will celebrate its world premiere in Milan, Italy on June 5, 2023. Set to slot in below the current UX, the LBX will reportedly be based on the GA-B version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that underpins the European Yaris and Yaris Cross, Aqua (Prius c), Aygo X and Sienta (unrelated to the DNGA Yaris Cross).

The provided teaser images give us our first glimpse of the compact SUV, which will feature sharp headlamps with an integrated daytime running light strip at the top of each cluster. We can also make out a frameless intake, black cladding for the wheel arches, a subtle power dome on the bonnet and a frontal design reminiscent of the latest Crown and Prius.

Most of these cues are consistent with what was seen on an unnamed model that Lexus previewed back in 2021. Bringing up the image that featured the brand’s upcoming models, said mystery model that appears to preview the LBX can be seen in the background on the far left.

Going by that shadowy preview (see below), the LBX doesn’t appear to have a very tall ride height despite its SUV body style. It should also be noted that the mystery car’s daytime running lights are of a different design compared to what’s being teased officially.

As for the rear of the LBX, we only have a good view of the taillights which are full-width and have a distinctive signature made up of an arch connected to L-shaped elements. The curvature of the rear glass does appear to be consistent with the unnamed model mentioned earlier, but we’ll have to wait until June 5 for a complete picture.

The LBX is said to be a spiritual successor to the CT 200h that was discontinued in October 2022. Given its underpinnings, it could be offered with similar hybrid powertrains as the Yaris and Yaris Cross, while its positioning in the line-up would make it more affordable than the UX. The LBX would also mark the first time Lexus released a model with more than two letters in its name since the LFA.