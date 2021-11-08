In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 8 November 2021 1:03 pm / 8 comments

The Toyota Aygo X has made its debut in Europe, where the A-segment compact crossover has been designed and produced in order to meet the demands of usage in urban and suburban use on on the continent, says Toyota.

The Aygo X – its suffix pronounced ‘cross’ – is based on the manufacturer’s GA-B version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which is shared by the B-segment Yaris and the related, crossover-styled Yaris Cross.

Positioned below the Yaris, the Aygo X measures 3,700 mm long, 1,740 mm wide and 1,510 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,430 mm. Front and rear track widths are 1,540 mm and 1,520 mm respectively, while front and rear overhang lengths are 730 mm and 540 mm front and rear, respectively.

Suspension is by MacPherson struts and torsion beam front and rear respectively, with tyres measuring 175/65R17 or 175/60R18, depending on specification.

The Aygo X boasts of a turning circle measuring 4.7 m, or one of the tightest in its segment and aimed at benefiting operation in tight city streets. Its ground clearance receives an 11 mm gain over that of the previous generation, says Toyota, while the seating position has been raised by 55 mm and the A-pillar angle by 10% to 24 degrees for easier eye contact with other road users especially cyclists and pedestrians.

Kerb weight is between 940 kg and 1015 kg, subject to homologation says Toyota, while luggage capacity is 231 litres with its rear seats and deck board in place, or 829 litres with the rear seats folded and filled to the roof. The 125 mm increase in width over the Aygo enables the front seats to be placed 20 mm further apart, resulting in 45 mm additional shoulder room.

One specification of powertrain is offered for the Aygo X, which is the 1KR-FE 998 cc inline three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72 hp at 6,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. A choice of two transmission options are available for the Aygo X, namely a continuously variable transmission and a five-speed manual. These are aimed at offering a targeted fuel consumption of 4.7 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 107 g/km, according to Toyota.

The Aygo X offers the option of a retractable canvas top in place of the standard fixed roof, a segment-first according to the manufacturer. This aims to “maximise the driver experience”, and the canvas top offers improved water and dust protection through the use of high quality materials normally found on premium models, says Toyota. This is augmented by a wind deflector for added durability.

Inside, the Aygo X packs a nine-inch high-definition touchscreen display featuring Toyota Smart Connect and connectivity with the MyT smartphone app, the latter offering users the ability to keep track of driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings as well as offering a vehicle tracker.

In the higher trim levels for the Aygo X, the infotainment system also offers cloud-based navigation to provide live route information through always-connected services. Over-the-air updates will automatically push new software and connected services, while wire and wireless smartphone connectivity is offered for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, according to Toyota.

Toyota Safety Sense will be offered in the Aygo X in all markets where it will be on sale, which for the A-segment crossover includes a monocular camera sensor, millimetre-wave radar, while pre-collision system (PCS) with vehicle detection now available to operate at higher speeds.

New active safety systems on the Aygo X are day and night pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection, collision mitigation support, intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist and emergency steering assist. In terms of passive safety, the Aygo X gets structural reinforcements for improved impact absorption.

In terms of colours, the new A-segment crossover can be specified from a range of four two-tone “colour concepts”, as described by Toyota; these are Cardamom (olive green), Chilli (red), Ginger (beige) and Juniper (blue), each paired with a contrasting black finished for the car’s bodywork aft of the rear doors. The Toyota Aygo X is set to go on sale in Europe next year, says Toyota.