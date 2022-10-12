In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Pan Eu Jin / 12 October 2022 6:27 pm / 1 comment

In 2020, Lexus launched the UX 300e as the brand’s first fully-electric vehicle and now, the company has introduced a significantly updated version it.

The main highlight of the new UX 300e is its newly developed battery pack, with capacity increased from 54.4 kWh to 72.8 kWh. The new battery pack is said to offer 40% longer range and bumps the electric driving range from 315 km previously to 450 km with an energy consumption of 16.9 kWh/100km, based on the WLTP cycle. The underfloor battery also acts as a sound barrier for reduced wind and road noise in the cabin. The UX 300e’s output is rated at 204 PS and 300 Nm.

The new UX 300e also features an enhanced Lexus Safety System + driver assistance system. The system features an improved single lens camera and millimeter wave radar that now includes bicyclists detection during daytime and pedestrian detection at night. An Emergency Steering Assist function has also been added for assisted steering within the lane according to the driver’s input.

Also offered is the Lane Tracing Assist which keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane using Artificial Intelligence. The UX 300e’s Dynamic Radar Cruise now features a curve speed-control function that decelerates the vehicle in advance according to the size of the approaching curve ahead. As for the Emergency Driving Stop System, the system supports the driver through audio and visual alerts along with gentle deceleration if the driver is unresponsive after a period of time while using Lane Tracing Assist.

Other features offered with the updated UX 300e is the digital key that allows the owner’s smartphone to be used to lock and unlock the doors and start the vehicle. The digital key also allows other users to access and use the vehicle as it can be shared between smartphones. These features are similarly offered in the petrol-powered Lexus UX facelift introduced in May this year.

New in the cabin are two display options – an 8- or 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment – featuring Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are now also integrated into the touchscreen which also offers access to web browsing, voice command and navigation functions, music, and vehicle settings.

The larger display also features a panoramic view monitor along with an underbody transparent display function to display an image of the vehicle underbody. This helps the driver to better monitor the road surface condition and tyre position below the vehicle. The new infotainment system supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for improved service from time to time. The centre console is now home to two new USB-C charging ports and a wireless charging pad.

The UX 300e’s “My Lexus” feature allows users to check the vehicle’s battery and cruising range through their smartphones. Remote air conditioning is also available through “My Lexus” along with a “My Car Start Lock” function that allows users to disable the vehicle’s electrical system when the vehicle is not in use.

Both fabric or leather upholstery options are now available in a new Hazel colour option. With leather upholstery, there’s a new Kagome pleating effect, inspired by traditional Japanese basket weave. The dashboard’s surface texture was inspired by Washi paper grain, similar to those used on the sliding doors of traditional Japanese houses.

Wheel options range from 17- to 18-inches. The latter is wrapped in newly developed run-flat tyres with redesigned tread pattern for reduced road noise. The new UX also debuts a new Sonic Platinum exterior colour. Like the petrol-powered Lexus UX facelift, the UX 300e’s electric power steering and shock absorbers have been fine-tuned for seamless steering, acceleration and deceleration. A total of 20 spot welding points were added around the side and back doors to improve structural rigidity.

Lexus also recently revealed its first dedicated electric vehicle with the Lexus RZ.Would you like to see the Lexus UX 300e added to our current local lineup of electric vehicles? Share your thoughts in the comments!