Lexus LBX Morizo RR enters production – luxe GR Yaris crossover with 304 PS 1.6T 3-cylinder, 6MT/8AT

Posted in Cars, International News, Lexus / By Jonathan Lee / July 18 2024 10:10 pm

At the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year, Lexus unveiled something really quite intriguing – a high-performance version of the stylish but rather tame LBX. Sporting the mechanicals from the highly-acclaimed Toyota GR Yaris and bearing the racing pseudonym of chairman Akio Toyoda, the Morizo RR was billed as a concept but looked very much production-ready, whetting enthusiasts’ appetites.

Six months later, the company’s worst-kept secret is out of the bag – you’re looking at the production version of the LBX Morizo RR, which goes on sale in Japan in late August priced at 6,500,000 yen (RM193,700). As you can imagine, the spec sheet sounds like a fever dream – the engine, gearbox (options) and suspension from the facelifted GR Yaris shoved into the body of an unassuming luxury B-segment crossover.

The engine is, of course, the venerable 1.6 litre G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Just like in the updated GR Yaris, it’s been fettled a strengthened valvetrain, a new exhaust valve material, higher-pressure direct injection and new pistons with wear-resistant rings and produces a heady 304 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm.

Also lifted from the GR Yaris is a new eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, developed to deliver the fastest possible downshift and anticipate the right gear selection based on brake and throttle input. It also gets heat-resistant clutch material, a new torque control system and a compact, high-response linear solenoid.

To satisfy the purists out there, the Morizo RR is also offered with a six-speed manual gearbox (which gets a new dual-mass flywheel) with automatic rev-matching. Incredibly, this is the first Lexus to be sold in Japan with a row-your-own option.

Sending the power to all four wheels is an electronically-controlled full-time all-wheel-drive system, likely related to the GR Yaris’ GR-Four setup. No word on whether the Toyota’s Normal, Gravel and Track modes have been retained, only that the torque distribution can be fixed at 50:50 with AWD Mode selected. You also get Torsen limited-slip differentials at the front and rear, as well as an Expert mode for the stability control that allows for greater slip angles.

Just like the GR Yaris, you get MacPherson strut front and double wishbone rear suspension – this is the same base setup you’ll find on the regular AWD LBX, so there was no need for a comprehensive architecture rework as was the case with the Toyota.

It’s not quite the same suspension, however, as the Morizo RR features the world’s first Response-Enhancing Damping Structure (REDS) on the front lower control arms, adding thermosetting resin inserts to improve steering response and feedback. Torsional rigidity has been increased through additional spot welds and structural adhesives, while a performance damper has been added to the rear to improve ride and handling.

Noise was a particular point of focus for the Morizo RR, given the car’s premium positioning. Sound deadening has been added to the fender liners, boot floor and under-engine cover – itself coming with a NACA duct for extra cooling, while the active noise cancellation now adapts to driving conditions and the drive mode selected. This corresponds to the engine and exhaust sound as well.

All these changes result in a car with a far more purposeful stance, while still retaining the LBX’s handsome compact design. The front bumper has been opened up with air inlets that increase cooling, plus horizontal fins that direct air around the front wheels. At the rear, the bumper corners have been extended to reduce drag, while a new diffuser integrates the twin round exhaust tips.

Overall, the Morizo RR is 15 mm wider and 10 mm lower than the regular LBX, hunkering over the 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in 235/45R19 tyres. These hide larger brakes with two-piece discs at the front; they are slotted and ventilated at the front and, on the manual model, at the rear.

Inside, the LBX retains its modern interior, replete with its waterfall centre console and 9.8-inch portrait touchscreen. You do, however, get alloy pedals, a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with various display options and unique sports seats, the latter upholstered in black semi-aniline leather and featuring an integrated foam construction to provide adequate support even during spirited driving.

On the manual cars, the centre console has been redesigned to house a good old-fashioned manual handbrake to pull some sick slides. Presumably, the AWD system has a rear driveline disconnect like the GR Yaris to facilitate this.

Aside from the “standard” Morizo RR, buyers in Japan also get the option of a Bespoke Build variant, which swaps out the red brake callipers for yellow ones reminiscent of the concept. Inside, you can choose from a variety of colour options, including Solis White and Ochre, which also covers the dashboard and steering wheel. Priced at 7,200,000 yen (RM214,700), the Bespoke Build will be limited to 100 units, with the lucky buyers being chosen via a lottery system.

Despite being sold only in Japan for now, the Morizo RR is destined for global markets – Lexus Australia has already confirmed that the car will make its way Down Under next year. Given this, you can expect it to arrive in Malaysia sooner or later as a counterpoint to the GR Yaris. Would you get the Morizo RR or the original hot hatch? Sound off in the comments after the jump.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.