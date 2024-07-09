Lexus RZ450e open for booking in Malaysia – RM430k

Posted in Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 9 2024 5:06 pm

A little under half a year since its Malaysian showing, the Lexus RZ 450e is now open for orders in Malaysia, Lexus Malaysia has announced. The brand’s battery-electric model was shown at the Toyota Beyond Zero showcase in February this year, and in fact the RZ 450e had been launched in Thailand last year at the 2023 International Bangkok Motor Show.

Pricing for the RZ 450e in Malaysia has been released, and this model in Luxury trim is priced from RM429,888 on-the-road without insurance, according to Lexus Malaysia.

Measuring 4,805 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall, the RZ 450e is distinctly a Lexus in its styling even without the spindle grille that is the present-day Lexus signature, and in its place resides a ‘BEV Spindle’ that does away with the traditional air intakes required by a combustion engine, as this is a battery-electric model.

The RZ 450e for the Malaysian market has been confirmed to pack a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, and this offers a WLTP-rated battery range of 440 km, and can be recharged via DC at up to 150 kW via a CCS2 connection, bringing a 0-80% recharge in 30 minutes, while AC charging up to 11 kW is possible through a Type 2 connection, fully recharging the vehicle in 6.5 hours.

The energy stores power a dual-motor AWD powertrain, comprised of a 204 PS/266 Nm front motor and a 109 PS/169 Nm rear motor to yield a combined output of 313 PS, which will propel the RZ 450e from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and to a top speed of 160 km/h.

Inside, the RZ 450e has a central console that features Tsuyasumi design details which overlays delicate layers to bring a shiny charcoal effect, while seat upholstery is in Ultrasuede, as seen in the preview unit shown locally earlier this year.

Lexus RZ previewed in Malaysia

Audio playback comes courtesy of a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Premium surround sound system, with further convenience aided by the parallel view monitor (PVM) camera suite along with 12 parking sensors for ease of manoeuvring. Equipment on the preview unit featured an eight-inch multi-info driver’s display and a 14.1-inch touchscreen.

Safety kit in the RZ 450e is comprised of the third-generation of Lexus Safety System (LSS+), according to Lexus Malaysia. Using the Thailand-spec model as reference, the ADAS suite on the RZ includes all-speed adaptive cruise control, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (assisted parking), a panoramic view monitor, Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist with blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

In Malaysia, the RZ 450e is covered a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, along with an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the drive battery, which can be extended by a further two years as an option. Exterior colours offered for the RZ 450e in Malaysia are Aether Metallic, Sonic Copper, Sonic Chrome, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz and Sonic Iridium.

Lexus RZ 450e in Malaysia

GALLERY: Lexus RZ 450e at BIMS 2023

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.