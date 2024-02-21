Lexus RZ 450e dual-motor EV with 313 PS, 71.4 kWh battery, 440 km range – coming to Malaysia soon?

Posted in Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Mick Chan / February 21 2024 1:14 pm

The Toyota Beyond Zero showcase in Malaysia has opened this week, and it is the Japanese brand’s demonstration of what it terms a multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, with an array of hybrid, fuel-cell, hydrogen combustion and of course, battery-electric vehicles on show.

To that end, the BEV segment from the group’s luxury brand is represented at the show by the Lexus RZ 450e which has been launched in neighbouring Thailand at the 2023 International Bangkok Motor Show in March 2023, and it appears that this country is soon to follow suit.

No firm timeline has been given for the battery-electric Lexus SUV’s arrival in Malaysia – or if it is indeed coming here – though its presence at the showcase alongside another of the manufacturer group’s BEV, the Toyota bZ4X, could be telling. While the bZ4X itself has yet to come to market, the Toyota model has been earmarked for launch, thus the emergence of the RZ alongside it could set the electric Lexus on a similar heading for Malaysia.

Measuring 4,805 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall, preliminary details from UMW Toyota Motor state the RZ 450e has a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of approximately 440 km, with support for AC charging at up to 11 kW that yields a full charge in 6.5 hours, or DC charging at up to 150 kW that brings a 0-80% recharge in 30 minutes.

Peak powertrain output of 230 kW (313 PS) comes from a 204 PS/266 Nm front motor and a 109 PS/169 Nm rear motor which propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 160 km/h.

Here, the RZ 450e on display at the showcase is shod in 20-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 235/50R20, while interior equipment appears to be in line with the higher (Premium) of the two variants sold in Thailand, with a 14.1-inch touchscreen, eight-inch multi-info driver’s display, Ultrasuede upholstery, wireless device charger, USB-C outlets, and more.

Notable features in the RZ 450e include the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced driver assistance systems, according to UMW Toyota Motor. With Thailand market as a reference, ADAS on the RZ includes all-speed adaptive cruise control, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (assisted parking), a panoramic view monitor, Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist with blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

In Thailand, the RZ 450e was priced at launch from 3.87 million baht (RM501,587) for the Luxury variant and 4.19 million baht (RM543,061) for the Premium variant. No pricing estimates have emerged for the car in Malaysia just yet, though in terms of structure the Malaysian government has granted CBU (fully imported) EVs exemption from import and excise duties until the end of 2025.

GALLERY: Lexus RZ 450e at BIMS 2023

