In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 4:05 pm / 0 comments

The Lexus RZ has gone on sale in Thailand, with the brand’s first fully electric model making its debut at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). The RZ is also being considered for Malaysia, although UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) hasn’t confirmed when and if a launch will take place.

In Thailand, the RZ is offered in two variants that come fully imported from Japan, namely the Luxury priced at 3.87 million baht (RM501,587) and the range-topping Premium at 4.19 million baht (RM543,061). Both feature the RZ 450e drive powertrain, which features a front electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 265 Nm of torque.

A second electric motor at the rear with 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 170 Nm completes the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive setup that has a total system output of 312 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 435 Nm. Performance-wise, the RZ will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 160 km/h.

Powering the whole thing is a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 71.4 kWh that is good for a range of 470 km following the NEDC standard. The battery supports AC charging at a max of 11 kW, with a full charge taking about 6.5 hours, while with DC fast charging at 150 kW, a 0-80% state of charge is achieved in just 30 minutes.

Getting into the equipment list, the base option comes with 18-inch wheels, acoustic windshield glass, LED headlamps with auto high beam, LED running lights, rear fog lamps, a 7-inch TFT multi-info display, paddle shifters, synthetic leather seat upholstery, single-colour ambient lighting and dual-zone climate control with nanoe X air filtration.

Also on are powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, powered steering wheel adjustment, keyless entry and start, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and navigation, a powered tailgate with hands-free function, a wireless charger and a 10-speaker sound system with Active Sound Control.

2023 Lexus RZ Thailand spec sheet

Driver assistance systems that come standard with the Luxury include all-speed adaptive cruise control, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (assisted parking), a panoramic view monitor, Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist with blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

The car you see in these photos is the RZ 450e Premium, which naturally gets more goodies compared to the more affordable Luxury. Upgrades include 20-inch alloys, additional acoustic glass for the side windows, a dimmable panoramic glass roof, Adaptive High Beam System for the headlamps with dynamic levelling, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, a larger 8-inch multi-info display, multi-colour ambient lighting, Ultrasuede upholstery as well as a head-up display.

Customers in Thailand can order both variants in a choice of six exterior colours, including Sonic Quartz, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Copper and Aether Metallic. Regardless of the hue, there are also two interior colours to choose from – Hazel and Grayscale – for both upholstery types.