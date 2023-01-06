In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2023 4:09 pm / 0 comments

While hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are deemed as more appropriate for Malaysia by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), the company is also focused on bringing in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), keeping in line with Toyota’s multi-technology approach to carbon neutrality.

The bZ4X has already been confirmed to be one of the electric vehicles (EVs) that UMWT will launch this year, but it might not be alone. In a recent release that primarily focused on the company’s sales performance last year, UMWT said EVs by Lexus are being considered as well.

While no specific models were mentioned, the only obvious candidate is the Lexus RZ, which is the premium brand’s first global all-electric model that broke cover back in April last year. In fact, Lexus Malaysia’s website already has a dedicated page for the EV, although there’s nothing more than a model overview and an enquiry form (not a registration of interest) – the company has yet to officially confirm it will launch the RZ.

Built on the same e-TNGA platform that also underpins the bZ4X and its sister model, the Subaru Solterra, the RZ packs a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery capable of delivering 450 km of range following the WLTC standard (also known as WLTP).

Available in a sole RZ 450e variant, the SUV features two electric motors, with the one on the front axle rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 265 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the rear unit provides 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 170 Nm for a total system output of 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 435 Nm.

In terms of dimensions, the RZ measures 4,805 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, 1,635 mm and has a wheelbase spanning 2,850 mm. For context, the second-generation NX we have here is 4,660 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,670 mm tall and its wheelbase measures 2,690 mm long. Are you looking forward to the Lexus RZ’s arrival in Malaysia?

GALLERY: 2023 Lexus RZ 450e