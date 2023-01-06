In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2023 10:59 am / 2 comments

Toyota has maintained its top overall non-national car brand position by selling 100,042 units in 2022. Together with the 993 units closed by Lexus, UMW Toyota Motor’s 101,035 tally is 40% higher than the 72,394 units the company sold in 2021.

“We are delighted to have been able to put smiles and deliver happiness to so many of our customers across the nation, and thank each and every one of them for their support. I also wish to express our appreciation to all our staff, dealers and business partners who overcame a challenging year. Together, we will continue to keep our customers happy and ensure that quality and service will always remain at the highest levels,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

Last year saw UMWT post strong sales in the C-segment SUV category with 17,208 units of the Corolla Cross sold. As expected, the Hilux dominated the pick-up truck segment with 27,198 units, while the Hiace (390 units) and Fortuner (3,432 units) topped the one-tonne van and light duty wagon segments respectively.

UMWT is also proud of the fact that its customer service operations unit (after sales) surpassed 1.25 million vehicles, which it says is a nod to the “exceptional level of after sales service” under the Extra Mile initiatives.

For those who are confused between this piece of news and yesterday’s announcement by Honda, here’s the deal. Honda doesn’t sell commercial vehicles and pick-up trucks, just passenger cars. In that respect (cars and SUVs), the H brand is top of the league. Throw in CVs and trucks and Toyota is ahead in the overall non-national brand chart.