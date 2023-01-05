In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2023 3:21 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia (HM) sold over 80,200 vehicles in 2022, thus achieving its sales target of 80,000 units. That total is 51% more that what it did in 2021, and ensures that the H brand remains top in the non-national passenger vehicle segment (excludes pick-up trucks, which Honda doesn’t sell) for nine consecutive years since 2014.

“2022 was a challenging year with global chip shortage and flood disasters that have affected our car production. With ‘Challenging Spirit’ we shifted into higher gears in 2022 and exceeded our sales target with the strong support from all the stakeholders,” said HM’s MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and dealers for their unwavering support towards the Honda brand, as well as the Malaysian government for the extension of sales tax exemption. HM values our customers, and we will continue to strive to enhance customer satisfaction. We are working closely with suppliers and dealers to ensure timely delivery for customers, especially those who booked their cars during the sales tax exemption period,” he added.

Last year, HM launched the Civic FE in January and the latest HR-V in July, before ending the year with the debut of the Civic e:HEV RS in November.

The company’s best-selling model in 2022 was the City, which accounted for 36% to total sales. The City Hatchback and HR-V contributed 20% and 14% respectively. As for sales according to geography, it’s 51% from the central region, 19% from southern and 17% from the northern region.

