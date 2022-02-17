In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2022 6:43 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced that it managed to deliver 53,031 vehicles to customers last year, accounting for 10.4% of total industry volume (TIV). The result is 12.3% lower than what the company achieved in 2020, where it recorded 60,469 deliveries, with the company citing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage being factors that affected sales.

Despite this, the company said that it managed to retain its number one position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for the eighth consecutive year since 2014. It added that the reopening of economic sectors and high vaccination rate in the country did help generate momentum during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Of the 53,031 vehicles delivered last year, more than 25,000 units were sold in the central region, followed by the southern region (more than 9,800 units) and northern region (more than 9,100 units).

As for models, the City was the company’s best-selling model, accounting for 36% of total sales. Meanwhile, the HR-V and CR-V were the company’s second and third best sellers at 21% and 14% respectively.

For this year, Honda Malaysia is optimistic that it can improve upon 2021’s figure by around 50%, with the target being 80,000 units – this figure is about 5,000 units less than what was recorded in 2019. Should the company manage to hit that sales figure, it would account for 13.3% of the 600,000 units that the Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA) is projecting for this year.