In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 December 2021 12:49 pm / 2 comments

In October, Honda Malaysia introduced a dark-themed version of its 2021 Honda CR-V facelift called the Black Edition. As the moniker suggests, quite a bit of the particular shade makes is way on to the SUV, which is based on a mid 1.5L TC-P 2WD variant.

For starters, the model gets a Crystal Black Pearl exterior, and the front grille and front bumper garnish have been blacked out for effect. The rear bumper garnish also goes the same route, and the 18-inch alloys are now finished in piano black, completing the treatment.

Inside, the trim elements for the steering wheel, digital meter panel and air-conditioning vents are now in piano black, and the faux wood trim adorning the centre console, dashboard and doors ditches the jarring brown on the regular car and replaces it with matte black, providing the cabin with a more uniform look. Also to be found is black headlining and “Black Edition” lettering embroidered on the front leather seats.

Otherwise, there are no changes. As before, the L15BE 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine continues to offer 193 PS and 243 Nm in the way of output, with power sent to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams CVT. The 1.5L TC-P 2WD features the Honda Sensing safety suite of driver assist tech, and new to the CR-V with the refresh is a remote engine start feature.

The CR-V Black Edition is priced at RM161,913, on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption, which makes it RM4,298 more than the regular TC-P 2WD version.